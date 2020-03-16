CHISHOLM — Minnesota Discovery Center announced on Monday it is temporarily closing, and that all events, venue rentals, and site visits have been canceled through the end of March.
The announcement came in the midst of a number of public events being canceled in the area, for the next month, due to concerns about the coronavirus, COVID-19.
MDC Executive Director Donna Johnson said in a press release on Monday afternoon that the facility made the decision to close on the recommendation and guidance of the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s office for the interest and well-being of staff and visitors.
“Our dedicated MDC team will continue working remotely to arrange future events, meetings, venue rentals and site visits,” Johnson said.
As late as last Friday, Johnson had planned to keep the MDC open and discussed ramping up cleaning efforts needed to do so.
“Currently, our professional cleaning staff have ramped up efforts beyond our regular daily cleaning routines and increased disinfecting cleanings of campus workstations, restrooms, doorways, desks/tables, railings and visitor areas, and will continue to do so on a regular basis,” Johnson wrote in a press release last week.
This week, Johnson moved to cancel events for March, including a book overview on family archives, a ladies’ night snowshoe and dinner, a Family Discovery Day even on fossils, and an update on the Hill Annex Paleontology Project.
Despite the cancellations, the MDC will continue to accept and work on genealogy and archival requests made through its website or over the phone. In addition, its Research Center will also continue accepting remote requests.
For questions or more information, contact Minnesota Discovery Center at 1-800-372-6437, or go to the museum’s website at www.mdc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.