Last Sunday, a 48-year-old man who was incarcerated in Moose Lake Correctional Facility complained of heartburn to fellow inmates before he walked into the shower and collapsed. His became the first the state’s Department of Corrections reported in one of its facilities this year. He was posthumously tested and found negative for COVID-19, a respiratory infection caused by the novel coronavirus.
The concern over the man's death comes at a time when the state's DOC reported that nine prisoners and three staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Moose Lake prison, roughly 44 miles southwest of Duluth. The state has also reported that two staff members who tested positive for the coronavirus at the Red Wing juvenile correctional facility, located another 155 miles south, closer to Minneapolis.
Hundreds of COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at local, state and federal correctional facilities across the United States. It’s now apparent that the coronavirus has made its way into Minnesota's prison system. And many judges, prosecutors and defense lawyers say it’s only a matter of time before the virus infects people in local jails.
In northeast Minnesota, the Sixth Judicial District encompasses about 300,000 residents living throughout 8,066-square-miles spanning Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis counties, a geography capable of housing both the states of Connecticut and Delaware.
It is here, in following orders from the Minnesota Supreme Court, where Sixth District Chief Judge Sally Tarnowski has been leading the movement to empty out the St. Louis County District Courts system, in the Northland cities of Duluth, Hibbing and Virginia.
It is where Sixth District Chief Public Defender Dan Lew and St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin, among others, have been working together in unprecedented fashion to release pretrial detainees from custody. Their efforts mirrored those in recent years to reduce the population of county jails and correctional facilities.
But as of late, the teamwork has been faltering, as prosecutors and defense lawyers are disagreeing on the limitations of releasing inmates into the community.
The ACLU
The latest hurdle comes as the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota last week submitted a letter to Judge Tarnowski, saying the district has “demonstrated incredible responsiveness and flexibility to the health crisis with respect to the release of individuals in pre-trial custody. However, the unprecedented nature of this global pandemic calls for additional urgent action,” wrote Teresa Nelson, the legal director for the nonprofit organization based in Minneapolis.
Nelson characterized the “partnership” among those usually at odds in the courtroom to reduce the pretrial population as being “laudable” - resulting in a nearly 50 percent cut in the county jail — but she asked for the system to take more steps: The Sixth Judicial Public Defender's Office identified 61 people from Arrowhead Regional Corrections “as having only a short time left on their sentences, who are not a threat to society, and whose sentences should be modified by the court to permit them to be released at this time,” she wrote.
The ARC system includes the Northeast Regional Corrections Center (NERCC), a 144-minimum-and-medium-security correctional facility in Saginaw licensed by the state’s DOC. Nelson wrote that 42 of the 61 people in-custody are scheduled for release on or before June 22, 2020.
“This is a rare and pressing circumstance, in which swift action can reduce the significant number of health risks, hospitalizations, and the unnecessary loss of life attributable to COVID-19,” Nelson wrote. “It is in the best interest of the correctional staff and their families, those currently in custody and their families, and the greater Minnesota public that these post-disposition individuals be permitted to return to their homes before the pandemic reaches more dangerous levels in this area of the state.”
Nelson asked Judge Tarnowski to use her powers to review and modify sentencing under state statute to release the people on the list or sign an order authorizing ARC directors to authorize release. The judge was asked to respond by Monday, April 6.
Judge Tarnowski has not publicly not announced her decision on such matters.
The prosecutor
Earlier this week, Rubin said Lew’s team of public defenders had been following the lead of the State’s Public Defender’s Office in demanding the release of jail inmates beginning in mid-March. But now public defenders are supporting the new demands from the ACLU to remove more people from the county jail and NERCC.
For Rubin, the county’s prosecutorial team — which includes 34 lawyers and 38 support staff — have already reviewed the supervised status of the jail roster in Duluth to identify candidates to be placed on pretrial release. He’s since responded to the ACLU, telling them he didn’t agree with their approach to releasing 61 more people from NERCC. “Absolutely not,” he said. “There’s already a process to petition the judge for release and not just a blanket for what’s going on. The prosecutors, sheriff and ARC are making sure we have safe facilities.
“As a general rule, I don’t look at the pandemic as the reason why people should be released from a sentence early,” Rubin continued. “Our priority is public safety from the pandemic and public safety from people who could be a danger if released.”
Rubin said NERCC’s Executive Director Wally Kositch has helped cut the population there from 150 to 70 people in custody. And St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman has made great strides in reducing the jail’s population from an operating capacity of 175 to hovering near the 100 mark — representing some of the lowest numbers since the jail opened in 1995. (As of Wednesday morning, the jail roster showed 110 people in-custody.) Typically, about 75 percent of the people in the jail are awaiting trials, while 25 percent have been sentenced. There are now about eight people serving sentences in the jail, while many others remain accused of violent offenses.
“They’re there because of a public safety concern,” Rubin said.
Another challenge for Rubin is that releasing people from custody means a flood of new individuals on supervised probation for an already limited staff in this enormous landscape. Social distancing creates hurdles for normally routine measures such as face-to-face, check-ins with probation officers and alcohol and drug testing.
Meanwhile, Sheriff Litman temporarily closed the Hibbing lockup and moved operations to the Virginia-based holding cells. And law enforcement in the region have received direction when it comes to adding people to the jail rosters.
“There are fewer people being taken into custody,” Rubin said. “The officers have discretion and make arrests if someone is a public safety concern or flight risk. Otherwise, officers tell them that a summons will be issued.”
Rubin, who taught ethics courses at St. Scholastica in Duluth during his 40-plus-year law career, said that his job bounds him to act “responsibility for the system and for the accused and the victims and the community.” He said he needs to keep court cases moving as much as possible, so the system doesn’t bottleneck. “The process can’t come to a halt,” he said. “We need to keep cases going as best we can.”
The public defender
In a recent interview, Lew said he has been impressed with how judges, public defenders and prosecutors have been working together to cut the population from the local correctional facilities. “This is a once in a century, historical and tragic event and I think we’re seeing better angels of folks,” he said, with the common celestial phrase most recently used in Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s State of the State address.
Lew said the Sixth District had “a robust, successful pretrial release program before the COVID-19 pandemic” and those achievements should only continue. He noted the “concerted statewide and national efforts” to find alternatives to incarceration amid the spread of the coronavirus: intense supervision and electronic home monitoring, for examples. “We’ve done incredible work,” he said. “It’s a partnership that would have been unheard of just weeks ago. It’s an opportunity for each of us to reorganize our priorities and determine who needs to be in the jails. The staff at the jails are doing incredible work. They are unsung heroes. To keep it safe is to keep the population appropriate and right-sized.”
He said that his team of 30 public defenders and 14 professional staff in the district have been working from home since mid-March and taking office calls on their cell phones. Their goals include “calling off” as many of the 300 clients walk into the courthouses in the Sixth District and moving the cases to virtual. He recalled a moment from several weeks ago when he stood in the hallway of the District Courthouse in Duluth, where he fielded clients searching for their court appearances. “I told them, ‘Welcome to the courthouse. Our goal is to get you out of here.’”
He said that District Court Judge Michelle M. Anderson and Judge Robert C. Friday have been “proactive” on the Iron Range in their approaches to removing low-priority cases from the dockets and moved to restrict public access from the courthouses. Most judges are now working remotely, as are defense lawyers, prosecutors and court staff. “There is no face-to-face with our in-custody clients,” he said. “Our concern was we would infect our clients in congregate facilities. We know how dangerous that is.”
Like many others across the state, Lew is now working from home in Duluth, in his basement office, where he calls clients and colleagues. Each day he walks with his kids. There’s a few cars on the road. There’s even fewer people on the sidewalks. His family stands 6 feet away from those they meet. He often considers his ability to do so in comparison to people now living in the county jail or NERCC. “Who needs to remain in a congregate living facility?” he said.
Corrections: The Hibbing Daily Tribune incorrectly stated that the 48-man who died had COVID-19. The state's Department of Corrections clarified that he was tested posthumously and found negative. The DOC said the names of the inmates are legally protected medical information.
