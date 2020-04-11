Iron Range state legislators had a different seat in the Minnesota Capitol this week when lawmakers convened to pass a bill supporting workers on the front line of the coronavirus outbreak: It was in their own homes.
Social distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, created a bizarre scene in St. Paul on Tuesday. House and Senate chambers were nearly empty when the Legislature unanimously approved a bill to ensure first responders and health care workers all qualify for workers compensation if they catch it.
Range delegation House members Dave Lislegard of Aurora, Julie Sandstede of Hibbing, Rob Ecklund of International Falls and Sandy Layman of Cohasset joined their colleagues virtually in St. Paul, as did Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm and Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids.
Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook was the only delegation member voting from the Senate floor.
“It’s unprecedented,” Lislegard said in a phone interview that afternoon. “It’s never been done in the history of the state of Minnesota. These are unprecedented times and we have to adjust to serve the people of Minnesota.”
The process, while unusual, proved enough to get the job done. The House passed the bill 130-4 and sent it to the Senate, which sent it to Gov. Tim Walz on a 67-0 vote. The governor signed the bill Tuesday night.
A virtual session wasn’t ideal, Lislegard said, noting the legislative process wasn’t intended for distanced discussions and remote voting.
“It served its purpose,” he added. “It was not optimal. Hard to engage. Legislation is going through channels we’ve never had to before.”
That sentiment was echoed by Tomassoni, who expects similar social distancing measures to go into effect next Tuesday when the Legislature reconvenes and is required to meet at least every three days.
In previous meetings of the House and Senate since Minnesota began distancing measures, the chambers have altered seating arrangements to remain 6 feet apart, and also posted lawmakers in the gallery, hallway, adjoining rooms and remotely.
“It’s a whole different way of doing things,” Tomassoni said. “I imagine we’ll stay separated. That’s when it gets hard to bring in public participation and make the committee process work. I’m not enamored with it.”
Tomassoni has been in the Legislature since being elected to serve House 5B in 1993, joining the Senate in 2002. The impact of the coronavirus on not only state government, but everyday life, is “nothing even close” to that of major events like the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the 2008 recession.
With schools closed for distance learning, bars and restaurants closed to dining in and many other businesses considered non-essential closed, Minnesotans have dealt with the disruptions of the pandemic since mid-March, when Walz first enacted executive orders to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
Tomassoni said he’s considering what the state looks like at the other end of social distancing — if face masks will become more commonplace or fewer colds and flus — and how lifestyle changes made during Stay-at-Home orders will impact local businesses like bars and restaurants.
“We don’t know what the new normal is going to be,” and could require legislative help to return to something resembling a pre-virus economy, he said. “There could be several different packages enacted so people don’t lose their businesses.”
