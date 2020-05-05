IRON RANGE — Four area school districts are looking for ways to work together and are conducting a survey to get input from students, parents and residents amid the educational toll of the coronavirus.
“The Independent School Districts of Chisholm, Floodwood, Hibbing, and Nashwauk-Keewatin are looking for ways to improve outcomes and opportunities for students,” according to information obtained from Dr. Janey Blanchard, Chisholm School Superintendent and Richard Aldrich, Hibbing Superintendent on Tuesday. “With the challenges of limited resources, working together has become a successful approach to helping meet district needs.”
On Tuesday, Aldrich wrote in an email that similar efforts in the past have always been from the top down. But that’s not the case this time around.
“We are starting with the public and their opinions,” he wrote. “If the majority of our communities are not in favor of collaboration, we will back off. If the majority are in favor of collaboration, we will dig in deeper with community meetings and additional questions.”
He added, “We want to get this right!”
In a separate email Tuesday, Blanchard shared the history of this new initiative. Superintendents from Chisholm, Hibbing and Nashwauk-Keewatin, along with three board members, first met in March to discuss ways to collaborate. They then decided to conduct a survey of interest before moving forward. While the process was slowed down a bit by COVID-19, discussions have gotten back on track through virtual meetings.
It was after hearing about it during an online superintendent’s meeting last week that Floodwood was invited to join in.
For the purposes of the survey, the superintendents wrote that the term “collaborate” means to “intentionally work together in ways that improve outcomes, increase opportunities, and create efficiencies.”
The survey is available at https://forms.gle/X6WKiABk1CDYKQ847.
All of the answers are anonymous and there are no names or email addresses being collected. The link to the survey is also listed on each school district website, on each school social media page, or by calling any of the school district’s offices.
The four question survey may be completed through noon on Monday, May 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.