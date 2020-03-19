At least 72,245 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment insurance since the state began directing people whose jobs have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The latest figures, announced Wednesday evening, includes individuals whose child’s school district, daycare, or other childcare provider has suspended ordinary childcare and accommodations are not available through an employer.
On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order stating that workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will have full access to unemployment benefits if:
• A healthcare professional or health authority recommended or ordered them to avoid contact with others.
• They have been ordered not to come to their workplace due to an outbreak of a communicable disease.
• They have received notification from a school district, daycare, or other childcare provider that either classes are canceled or the applicant’s ordinary childcare is unavailable, provided that the applicant made reasonable effort to obtain other childcare and requested time off or other accommodation from the employer and no reasonable accommodation was available.
The move comes after the governor called for the temporary closure of statewide bars and restaurants for dine-in customers and other public entertainment venues.
The order went into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Such closures will be re-evaluated at the end of the 10-day period.
Meanwhile, employees at DEED issued a press release stating that they’re working closely with the U.S. Department of Labor, the Walz-Flanagan Administration and the state Legislature to try and reduce the financial burdens on employers and workers throughout the state.
The DEED unemployment program is available to assist those who are unable to work, have had their hours reduced or have lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unemployment benefits may also be available to some workers who have taken a voluntary layoff to avoid the layoff of another worker (and meet certain other requirements), according to the DEED website. And anyone whose employer required them to take an unpaid leave of absence may also be eligible for unemployment benefits.
Anyone who falls under these guidelines may apply for unemployment benefits by visiting www.uimn.org.
Online applications are considered the most efficient method and are being accepted 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are also working to add Sunday hours.
The DEED website asks that those applying only call the customer service line if they need help as wait times are higher than usual. “Given the volume of expected applications, we are asking for applicants’ patience as we ramp up to meet demand in this unprecedented situation.”
The DEED customer service representatives are available 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Here are the contact numbers:
• Twin Cities area: 651-296-3644
• Greater Minnesota: 1-877-898-9090
• TTY users: 1-866-814-1252
The DEED website cautions that there will likely be long wait times and callback delays.
And due to the “unprecedented situation,” there are new exceptions to the normal benefits application and eligibility process.
First, the executive order waives the usual “non-payable” or “waiting” week to help applicants receive unemployment benefits faster.
Second, applicants must seek “suitable employment” as long as it does not pose a risk to your health or the health of others. However, those who have only been temporarily laid off can meet the work search requirements by staying in contact with their current employer.
Finally, the governor’s order waives the usual five-week benefit limitation for business owners who have become unemployed as a result of COVID-19.
Anyone who has applied for unemployment benefits within the last year may log into their account. If you are unable to reactivate a previous account, you will have to create a new account. A few other considerations:
• It may take a few extra days to complete and mail determinations.
• If you filed an appeal, it may take DEED longer to schedule your appeal hearing.
• If you filed an appeal that does not involve your employer, you may receive a decision without attending a full hearing.
However, workers receiving vacation pay, sick pay, or personal time off (PTO) pay equivalent to their normal rate of pay are ineligible for unemployed benefits.
The Walz-Flanagan administration and the Minnesota Legislature are actively considering a variety of measures to assist workers and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and updates will be posted on mn.gov/deed.
