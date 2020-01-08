HIBBING — As Sarah and Aaron Twite welcomed their third child into the world, they had no idea they were also delivering Fairview Range Medical Center’s first baby of the decade.
Owen Arthur Twite was born at 9:06 p.m. on Tuesday evening, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.
The Twite Family was beside themselves with joy as they first laid their eyes on their bundle of perfection with wispy blonde hair. They were also surprised to learn from hospital staff that a week into January, theirs was the first baby of 2020 in Hibbing.
“What a blessing,” Sarah told the Hibbing Daily Tribune on Wednesday. Beside her stood her husband and their toddlers, Sadie, 2, and Thomas, 1, who were busy giggling and wriggled beside them on a stuffed chair in the hospital room. Grinning over at them, Sarah added, “I’ll have three under three — until next month.” Meaning, Sadie’s birthday is right around the corner.
“It’s a challenge but definitely a blessing,” she continued. “They’re all close in age and it’s just great because they’re all bonding already so much. I think they’re going to be really close. It just brings a lot of joy into our house.”
Sadie and Thomas are already inseparable. As Thomas found an empty cupboard to hide in, Sadie was quick to follow suit. Little, high-pitched bursts of laughter followed from the cupboard.
The Cook couple glowed watching their children play. They explained that they decided to let the gender be a surprise, but that Sadie had an inclining. “She said it was going to be a boy the whole time,” Sarah said.
As for Thomas, he’s interested in the baby but mom and dad suspect he might be surprised when Owen gets to go home with them.
Thinking ahead to that time, Aaron sighs and chuckles. “It’s been busy,” he said. “I think once you think you have it down, things change. It’s going to take me a little while to get back into everything.”
Owen is the third baby the Twites had delivered in Hibbing. They both insisted they wouldn’t have it any other way. “The amazing staff here is incredible,” Sarah said. “The doctors, the nurses do such a great job. I’ve had all my kids here and I would recommend it to anybody. I love the hospital, love the staff.”
Before they left, staff presented the Twites with a Sleep Sack Swaddle blanket, compliments of the Fairview Range Medical Center’s Volunteer Service Organization.
