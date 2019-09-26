President Trump is headed back to Minnesota for a political rally as impeachment proceedings start in Washington.
Trump’s campaign says he’ll host an Oct. 10 rally at Target Center. It’s just the latest appearance in a state the Republican president is targeting for his reelection effort in 2020.
No Republican has won Minnesota in a presidential race since 1972, but Trump came within a couple of percentage points in 2016. The president has said repeatedly he believes he can win Minnesota next year.
In announcing the rally, the Trump campaign focused on job gains during his term.
Trump was last in Minnesota in April for a round table meeting. Last year, he held political rallies in Duluth and Rochester.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, declared Trump an unwelcome visitor.
“Under ordinary circumstances, it would be an honor to welcome a sitting president of the United States to Minneapolis and to showcase all our city has to offer on the national stage,” Frey said in a statement Thursday. ”But these aren’t ordinary circumstances. Since taking office President Trump’s actions have been reprehensible and his rhetoric has made it clear that he does not value the perspectives or rights of Minneapolis’ diverse communities.”
Frey added, “While there is no legal mechanism to prevent the president from visiting, his message of hatred will never be welcome in Minneapolis.”
Trump has also frequently clashed on Twitter with U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar. Omar, who represents Minneapolis in Congress, said in a tweet on Thursday that Minnesota “welcomes everyone with open arms. But to be clear: We’ll continue to reject you and your campaign of lies and bigotry.”
Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan said Trump’s trip is a sign of how serious he’s taking the state in next year’s race.
"Placing this in Minneapolis at the Target Center, a venue with a significantly larger capacity than past rallies when he's come into the state, indicates how optimistic the reelection team is, the president is and the Republican Party of Minnesota about our opportunities to flip this state's 10 electoral votes on Nov. 3 of 2020," she said.
Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement that he believes that Minnesota constituents “will continue to reject Donald Trump’s destructive agenda and divisive presidency,” calling Trump “a failed president.”
“Trump has spent his presidency pursuing a trade war that's devastating Minnesota farmers and a tax scam that gives breaks to the rich and powerful, paid for by cutting health care from Minnesota families,” Martin said. “Trump’s record as a failed president was solidified long before he came under investigation for allegedly pressuring a foreign government to interfere in our elections.”
This story originally appeared at: https://www.mprnews.org/story/2019/09/26/trump-headed-to-minneapolis-for-rally © 2019 Minnesota Public Radio. All rights reserved.
