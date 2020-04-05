• Total of 865 lab-confirmed cases in Minnesota

• 24 reported deaths statewide

• 180 Minnesotans have been hospitalized

• 95 currently hospitalized with 42 in intensive care; the rest are recovering at home

• St. Louis County has 13 total cases of coronavirus; no deaths

• Gov. Tim Walz’s ‘stay at home’ order remains in effect until April 10

• Dine-in services at bars, restaurants closed until May 1

• K-12 public schools closed until May 4

• State Department of Revenue extended tax deadline to July 15

• At least 297,397 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment applications

• Health care providers statewide postpone elective surgeries

• St. Louis County and City of Hibbing remain under state of emergencies

• Hibbing Public Utilities stopped disconnections and sending bills to collections

• Hibbing Community College and Hibbing Public Schools remain closed

*The Hibbing Daily Tribune lifted our online paywall restrictions for all coronavirus articles found in the COVID-19 tab at www.hibbingmn.com. The tracker on this page includes the latest information available as of press time.

