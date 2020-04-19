• St. Louis County confirmed 46 cases, 8 deaths

• Minnesota has 2,213 cases

• 239 patients hospitalized in state; 111 in the ICU; 1,118 patients out of isolation

• Gov. Tim Walz opened outdoors activities

• Walz OKs beer and wine with takeout bill

• ‘Stay at Home’ order until May 4

• K-12 public schools and dine-inservices at bars and restaurants closed until May 4

• Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness shut down until May 4

• Peacetime Emergency through May 13

• State Department of Revenue extended tax deadline to July 15

• Health care providers statewide postponed elective surgeries

• St. Louis County and City of Hibbing remain under state of emergencies

• Hibbing Public Utilities stopped disconnections and sending bills to collections

• Hibbing Community College classes being delivered in distance-only formats

*The Hibbing Daily Tribune lifted our online paywall restrictions for all coronavirus articles found in the COVID-19 tab at www.hibbingmn.com. The tracker on this page includes the latest information available as of press time.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments