• St. Louis County confirmed 46 cases, 8 deaths
• Minnesota has 2,213 cases
• 239 patients hospitalized in state; 111 in the ICU; 1,118 patients out of isolation
• Gov. Tim Walz opened outdoors activities
• Walz OKs beer and wine with takeout bill
• ‘Stay at Home’ order until May 4
• K-12 public schools and dine-inservices at bars and restaurants closed until May 4
• Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness shut down until May 4
• Peacetime Emergency through May 13
• State Department of Revenue extended tax deadline to July 15
• Health care providers statewide postponed elective surgeries
• St. Louis County and City of Hibbing remain under state of emergencies
• Hibbing Public Utilities stopped disconnections and sending bills to collections
• Hibbing Community College classes being delivered in distance-only formats
*The Hibbing Daily Tribune lifted our online paywall restrictions for all coronavirus articles found in the COVID-19 tab at www.hibbingmn.com. The tracker on this page includes the latest information available as of press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.