• Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz extended stay-at-home order until May 18

• Bars, restaurants and other public accommodations remain closed until May 18

• Walz encouraged all to wear cloth face covering at all times when leave homes

• State opened up work for 30,000 more employees

• 371 people died from Covid-19 in Minnesota

• 5,730 lab-confirmed cases statewide

• 369 currently hospitalized; 118 in intensive care; 2,282 no longer need isolation

• 11 people died in St. Louis County

• 73 confirmed cases countywide

• Walz had announced distance learning through rest of academic year

• Peacetime Emergency through May 13

• State Department of Revenue extended tax deadline to July 15

• Health care providers statewide postponed elective surgeries

• St. Louis County and City of Hibbing remain under state of emergencies

• Hibbing Public Utilities stopped disconnections and sending bills to collections

• Hibbing Community College classes being delivered in distance-only formats

*The Hibbing Daily Tribune lifted our online paywall restrictions for all coronavirus articles found in the COVID-19 tab at www.hibbingmn.com. The tracker on this page includes the latest information available as of press time.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments