• Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz extended stay-at-home order until May 18
• Bars, restaurants and other public accommodations remain closed until May 18
• Walz encouraged all to wear cloth face covering at all times when leave homes
• State opened up work for 30,000 more employees
• 371 people died from Covid-19 in Minnesota
• 5,730 lab-confirmed cases statewide
• 369 currently hospitalized; 118 in intensive care; 2,282 no longer need isolation
• 11 people died in St. Louis County
• 73 confirmed cases countywide
• Walz had announced distance learning through rest of academic year
• Peacetime Emergency through May 13
• State Department of Revenue extended tax deadline to July 15
• Health care providers statewide postponed elective surgeries
• St. Louis County and City of Hibbing remain under state of emergencies
• Hibbing Public Utilities stopped disconnections and sending bills to collections
• Hibbing Community College classes being delivered in distance-only formats
*The Hibbing Daily Tribune lifted our online paywall restrictions for all coronavirus articles found in the COVID-19 tab at www.hibbingmn.com. The tracker on this page includes the latest information available as of press time.
