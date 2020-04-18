• Gov. Tim Walz allows Minnesota outdoors activities to start Saturday

• State House passes beer and wine with takeout bill

• 2,071 lab-confirmed cases in state, up 160 cases from Thursday

• 111 reported deaths - an increase of 17 deaths from Thursday

• 222 patients hospitalized with 106 in the ICU; 1,066 patients out of isolation

• St. Louis County reported 45 cases and 7 deaths

• Walz extended peacetime emergency through May 13

• Walz extended ‘Stay at Home’ order until May 4

• K-12 public schools and dine-inservices at bars and restaurants closed until May 4

• Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness announces it will close until May 4

• State Department of Revenue extended tax deadline to July 15

• Health care providers statewide postponed elective surgeries

• St. Louis County and City of Hibbing remain under state of emergencies

• Hibbing Public Utilities stopped disconnections and sending bills to collections

• Hibbing Community College classes being delivered in distance-only formats

*The Hibbing Daily Tribune lifted our online paywall restrictions for all coronavirus articles found in the COVID-19 tab at www.hibbingmn.com. The tracker on this page includes the latest information available as of press time.

