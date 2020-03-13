• President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency

• Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency in Minnesota

• St. Louis County buildings remain open and fully operational

• City of Hibbing closed all city buildings except City Hall until May

• Hibbing Public Utilities suggested paying bills online or via phone

• Hibbing Community College suspended classes from March 16-20

• Hibbing schools remain open as staff continues to take preventative measures

The Hibbing Daily Tribune lifted our online paywall restrictions for all coronavirus articles found in the COVID-19 tab at www.hibbingmn.com. The tracker on this page includes the latest information available as of press time.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments