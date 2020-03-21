• COVID-19 rose to 115 cases on Thursday in Minnesota

• No shelter in place yet

• Coronavirus testing restricted due to supply shortage

• Health care providers postpone elective surgeries

• Chisago County has first coronavirus case in 8th Congressional District

• As of Friday, 95,000+ Minnesotans applied for unemployment benefits

• Gov. Tim Walz issued order prohibiting people from price gouging

• State launched initiative #StayHomeMN to slow spread of COVID-19

• St. Louis County and City of Hibbing remain under state of emergencies

• Hibbing Public Utilities stopped utility disconnects until March 30

• Hibbing Community College suspended classes to March 30

• Hibbing Public Schools closed until March 27

*The Hibbing Daily Tribune lifted our online paywall restrictions for all coronavirus articles found in the COVID-19 tab at www.hibbingmn.com.

