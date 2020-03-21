• COVID-19 rose to 115 cases on Thursday in Minnesota
• No shelter in place yet
• Coronavirus testing restricted due to supply shortage
• Health care providers postpone elective surgeries
• Chisago County has first coronavirus case in 8th Congressional District
• As of Friday, 95,000+ Minnesotans applied for unemployment benefits
• Gov. Tim Walz issued order prohibiting people from price gouging
• State launched initiative #StayHomeMN to slow spread of COVID-19
• St. Louis County and City of Hibbing remain under state of emergencies
• Hibbing Public Utilities stopped utility disconnects until March 30
• Hibbing Community College suspended classes to March 30
• Hibbing Public Schools closed until March 27
*The Hibbing Daily Tribune lifted our online paywall restrictions for all coronavirus articles found in the COVID-19 tab at www.hibbingmn.com. The tracker on this page includes the latest information available as of press time.
