• Coronavirus testing restricted due to supply shortage
• Health care providers statewide postpone elective surgeries
• Minnesota has reported first death due to coronavirus
• COVID-19 rose to 235 cases in Minnesota on Monday
• Gov. Tim Walz is under self-quarantine; asymptomatic
• Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan’s brother died of coronavirus in Tennessee
• U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband, John Bessler, has confirmed case and has been hospitalized
• St. Louis County confirmed second coronavirus case
• No shelter in place yet
• Minnesota Department of Revenue extended tax deadline to July 15
• St. Louis County and City of Hibbing remain under state of emergencies
• Hibbing Public Utilities stopped utility disconnects until March 30
• Hibbing Community College suspended classes to March 30
• Hibbing Public Schools closed until March 27
*The Hibbing Daily Tribune has lifted online paywall restrictions for all coronavirus articles found in the COVID-19 tab at www.hibbingmn.com. The tracker on this page includes the latest information available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.