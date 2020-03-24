• Coronavirus testing restricted due to supply shortage

• Health care providers statewide postpone elective surgeries

• Minnesota has reported first death due to coronavirus

• COVID-19 rose to 235 cases in Minnesota on Monday

• Gov. Tim Walz is under self-quarantine; asymptomatic

• Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan’s brother died of coronavirus in Tennessee

• U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband, John Bessler, has confirmed case and has been hospitalized

• St. Louis County confirmed second coronavirus case

• No shelter in place yet

• Minnesota Department of Revenue extended tax deadline to July 15

• St. Louis County and City of Hibbing remain under state of emergencies

• Hibbing Public Utilities stopped utility disconnects until March 30

• Hibbing Community College suspended classes to March 30

• Hibbing Public Schools closed until March 27

*The Hibbing Daily Tribune has lifted online paywall restrictions for all coronavirus articles found in the COVID-19 tab at www.hibbingmn.com. The tracker on this page includes the latest information available.

