• Minnesota announced second death due to COVID-19

• State has 346 cases of coronavirus; 41 hospitalizations

• St. Louis County announced two new cases, five total

• Gov. Tim Walz issued stay-at-home order until April 10

- Extended closure of dine-in services at bars, restaurants until May 1

- Extended closure of K-12 public schools until May 4

- Remains under self-quarantine; asymptomatic

• State has 243 ICU beds in state

• Health care providers statewide postpone elective surgeries

• State Department of Revenue extended tax deadline to July 15

• St. Louis County and City of Hibbing remain under state of emergencies

• Hibbing Public Utilities stopped disconnections and sending bills to collections

• Hibbing Public Schools and Hibbing Community College remain closed

*The Hibbing Daily Tribune lifted our online paywall restrictions for all coronavirus articles found in the COVID-19 tab at www.hibbingmn.com. The tracker on this page includes the latest information available as of press time.

