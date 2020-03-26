• Minnesota announced second death due to COVID-19
• State has 346 cases of coronavirus; 41 hospitalizations
• St. Louis County announced two new cases, five total
• Gov. Tim Walz issued stay-at-home order until April 10
- Extended closure of dine-in services at bars, restaurants until May 1
- Extended closure of K-12 public schools until May 4
- Remains under self-quarantine; asymptomatic
• State has 243 ICU beds in state
• Health care providers statewide postpone elective surgeries
• State Department of Revenue extended tax deadline to July 15
• St. Louis County and City of Hibbing remain under state of emergencies
• Hibbing Public Utilities stopped disconnections and sending bills to collections
• Hibbing Public Schools and Hibbing Community College remain closed
*The Hibbing Daily Tribune lifted our online paywall restrictions for all coronavirus articles found in the COVID-19 tab at www.hibbingmn.com. The tracker on this page includes the latest information available as of press time.
