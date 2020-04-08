St. Louis County has announced its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with a surge of 11 to a total of 28, including evidence of community spread.
Those infected with the coronavirus included a man in his early 70s and a woman in her late 80s who are now hospitalized. The nine others cases include: four women in their mid to late 70s, two women in their mid 90s, a man in his late 80s, a man in his mid 40s, and a woman in her mid 60s.
In a press release, county officials said a large number of the new cases were linked to St. Ann's Residence, an assisted living facility in Duluth.
“These are people we are talking about, just not numbers,” said Amy Westbrook, division director of the St. Louis County Public Health, during a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon. “We are working to help both the residents and staff at this facility.”
Two previously reported individuals with the coronavirus are also hospitalized in St. Louis County, bringing the total to five, Westbrook reported.
The 11-case spike is the highest single-day increase in St. Louis County after five were reported last week. Health officials said for the first time that “there is definite community transmission” in the county, meaning they cannot identify a known source of contraction. No information was available about how many of the new cases originated at St. Ann’s, but a county press release noted it was a “large percentage.”
About one-third of the statewide cases, which were up 85 to a total of 1,154 on Wednesday, have been the result of community transmission. The 85 new cases are also the state’s largest single-day increase since the pandemic began.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a separate press conference that day that social distancing measures have pushed the state’s peak out to July, but county and state health officials told reporters that they don’t want to speculate on a peak time frame for the county.
“Those cases are really the tip of the iceberg,” said Kris Ehresmann, the infectious disease director for the Minnesota Department of Health, during the county-hosted virtual press conference.
Westbrook said 11 of the 28 people infected with the coronavirus in the county have now recovered.
The first coronavirus case in the county was reported March 21 with ages ranging from people in their 20s to 80s. County and state health officials do not reveal exact locations of patients, citing privacy, and have not specified if cases resided in the northern or southern portions of the county.
Across the state, the number of deaths rose to 39 on Wednesday, an increase of five. Of the total cases, 334 cases and 18 deaths were reported in Hennepin County. Surrounding St. Louis County, Itasca County has two cases, Koochiching County one and Carlton County 14.
State officials reported 30,753 tests between state and private labs, though everyone seeking a test is unable to receive one due to shortages. MDH said 632 of the 1,154 positive cases of COVID-19 are no longer in isolation, with 135 currently hospitalized and 64 currently in ICU.
The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
Anyone with questions regarding identifying symptoms or whether testing is needed can call Essentia Health at 1-833-494-0836 or St. Luke’s at 218-249-4200.
Non-clinical questions, such as preventative steps to take or anything travel-related, can be directed to the St. Louis County Public Health information line at 218-625-3600 or the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-3920.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.