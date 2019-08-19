IRON RANGE — St. Louis County has one of the highest rates of suicide per capita in Minnesota, with the cities of Hibbing, Virginia and Ely suffering 2.5 times the state and national average.
Considering the dire data, the County’s Public Health and Human Services partnered earlier this year with Hibbing native Ursula Whiteside, Ph.D., and her newly formed Thrive Range team to secure grant funding aimed at ramping up suicide prevention and substance abuse resources in northern Minnesota.
In May, the state Department of Health granted the group a $320,000 comprehensive suicide prevention grant to be spread out over the next four years.
Since launching their website — www.thriverange.org — the team has developed plans to bring free suicide care skills and application training to Iron Range healthcare clinicians as part of a “Zero Suicide” initiative.
“I'm really excited we're able to offer this free training,” Whiteside told the Hibbing Daily Tribune in a phone interview last week. “It’s the first of its kind regarding continued medical education on the Range. It’s all online and there’s an option that people can sign up to get it on-demand.”
The American Medical Association approved the 10-hour training, which covers how to meet and beat the recommended standard of care for suicidal patients through Dialectical Behavior Therapy, a treatment shown to reduce suicide attempts and self-injury. The training will count toward one AMA Physician's Recognition Award Category 1 credit, which shows that a physician participated in an educational activity.
Based in Seattle, Whiteside is currently a clinical faculty member and lead researcher of DBT at the University of Washington. She is a firm believer in the therapy and is thrilled to bring it to the doorstep of Northland medical professionals.
“I’m pooling together a bunch of different resources from rural areas like Washington State, Oregon and Rhode Island so it would benefit everyone more,” Whiteside said, noting that rural areas have unique challenges that the training hopes to address.
The training is scheduled to include four online webinars and a full day live online workshop with the goal of presenting practical approaches to behavioral health staff in outpatient settings on how to support patients who are suicidal or abusing substances.
A few of those approaches include the “On Fire Safety Plan,” which outlines steps for calming overwhelming emotions or urges, an ice-water and paced breathing technique, plus ways to empower people as they build a “life worth living,” according to a course flyer.
The webinars are scheduled to begin live streaming at 11 a.m. on the last Thursdays (except Thanksgiving) of each month from Aug. 29 through Nov. 21, with view-later options for those unable to attend live. Whiteside said they also intend to offer an alternate registration for future on-demand course, which would be released Nov. 1.
“So often, for mental health care providers it is hard to leave for a day, so this offers a new option that most don’t have and it comes to mental health issues,” Whiteside said.
There are 100 spots total and the intended audience is healthcare providers in outpatient and community health settings, such as social workers; marriage and family therapists; mental health counselors; RNs; primary care physicians; psychologists; psychiatrists; LPNs; CNAs; physician assistants and other relevant health and behavioral health care staff.
“I would like primary care clinicians and mental health clinicians — not just those ending in Ph.D., but also LPN, MAs, RNs, those people that really closely touch the patients and have more time with them,” Whiteside said.
She added that the course aligns with the national standards supported by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, a private nonprofit that evaluates health care organizations seeking accreditation.
“I’m really excited that I can help bring this to Range,” Whiteside said. “It’s like a dream come true.”
To register for training, visit http://bit.ly/UrsulaMNFullDay. For project news and updates, follow Thrive Range on Facebook.
If you or someone you love is considering suicide, text RANGE to the crisis text line at 741741, call the Suicide Prevention lifeline at 800-273-8255 (800-273-TALK), visit thriverange.org, or visit American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.