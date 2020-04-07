HIBBING — Jaime Holt won’t take total credit for the creation of the Lockdown Lounge.
Last month, he and his co-conspirator, Michael Grove, had a few beers while reminiscing about boxing on the high school team when they were growing up in Detroit Lakes. But a shared love of boxing wasn’t the only thing the two discussed.
Grove, who now lives in Hibbing, suggested they go ice fishing and bring along their guitars, for an all-day jam session while waiting for the fish to bite. “Well, then, a week later we all go into quarantine, and everybody is trying to find something to do,” Holt recalled to the Hibbing Daily Tribune. “Mike contacts me and says, ‘I know we wanted to play together, so I’m going to throw a challenge out to you.’”
What kind of challenge? Grove explained. “Jaime’s dad has been a musician his whole life, and Jaime plays guitar. I wanted to give him a hard time and get him to play a tune on Facebook. I said ,‘Do you accept?’ and Jaime responded, ‘Sure, but you go first!’”
Making good on his promise, Grove and his wife, Laci, set up a Facebook group as an easy way to share videos online. On Friday, March 20th, only a few days after Minnesota bars, clubs, and music venues were closed by Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order, Grove and Holt took turns posting videos playing their guitars on Facebook, and because Holt had some buddies in Detroit Lakes who wanted to listen in (and poke a bit of fun), they made the group public.
“I’m not really that internet savvy,” Grove said, laughing. “So, that’s why it was a public group.” By the end of that first night, they had around 50 people watching. They had so much fun that they did it all over again the next night, when Ray Pierce Jr., of Hibbing, got involved and started performing live. “That (first) night was a magical little thing,” recalled Holt, who now lives in Detroit Lakes.
“It sort of snowballed from there,” Holt said.
On Sunday morning, less than 48 hours after its creation, the group had over 250 members, and they dubbed the group “Lockdown Lounge Open Mic”. In the next few days, more local musicians joined and contributed their own music, recording videos in their homes or streaming live performances.
“Everyone across this whole thing, they’re living room players, they’re campfire players, that’s what makes this thing really cool,” Holt said. “Sometimes, you’d like to blow off a little steam, but if you can play music, that’s great!”
The rules for posting are simple: music must be “live and fresh”, performed and recorded during the so-called lockdown, and performed open mic style, so no karaoke tracks are allowed (although they did create the “Lockdown Lounge Karaoke Corner” group for those kinds of submissions). No financial gain, solicitation, or tipping is allowed, and the administrative team cultivates a “be kind!” commenting policy, acknowledging that all music is subjective and only allows positive, supportive conversation.
The group ballooned to more than 10,000 members in two weeks, attracting musicians and listeners from over 30 states and a dozen countries.
Soon after its first weekend, administrators enlisted more help. In addition to Michael and Laci Grove, Holt, and Pierce Jr., two additional Minnesota-grown administrators, Hope Sowers Wolf and Jessi Sowers Jensen, joined the team to approve new members and moderate comments. They develop schedules for the live streaming events on Friday and Saturday nights that feature 30-minute performance slots from a selection of players. Holt expressed his gratitude for their help.
“I thank those gals doing the leg work on this, those ladies are a blessing,” he said. “I’m just a musician and construction worker, but they get us through, they’re an essential part of this thing.”
But it’s not only musicians that participate. Many members are enthusiastic listeners too. Music-lovers have their coffee in the morning, perusing the prior night’s contributions. Some commenters say they simply let videos play while they’re working remotely. Many folks tune in on Friday and Saturday night, for the live streaming events with multiple artists.
Deprived of the opportunity to play music with other musicians or to enjoy live music in a traditional venue, members of Lockdown Lounge invented a space where, as Grove explained, “You can get music lovers and musicians together.”
“We need each other,” he continued. “Someone going on and posting videos is a true music-lover. Everyone knows that once you go live, you turn on that camera, you’re sharing a piece of yourself. As a viewer, you understand that you are allowing musicians to do so. Giving and receiving those pieces of ourselves, that’s what I love the most about the group.”
Holt reflected that the group is still growing, and encouraged music-lovers to visit the Lockdown Lounge, where everyone with a positive, supportive attitude is welcome.
“It’s worth a look at a time where everybody’s gotta be reaching up, to feel connected to one another,” he said. “To pass it up would be a mistake, you don’t want to miss this. This is people coming together and building a bigger family, we are in this thing together, all politics aside, we gotta help each other.”
Grove echoed these sentiments in an emotional video posted to the group last Saturday.
“In a time that we can’t all physically be together, I’ve never felt more close to 10,000 people in my life,” he said.
