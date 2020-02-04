NETT LAKE — As far as anyone can tell, only five of the 3,500 enrolled members of the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa in northern Minnesota can fluently speak the Ojibwe language. It is mainly spoken by elders over the age of 70.
In an effort to resuscitate the oral tradition, the Bois Forte recently held the Winter Ojibwe Language Immersion Camp at the tribal government center in Nett Lake to teach youth about their language and culture.
Terry Goodsky, a 48-year-old enrolled member of the Bois Forte who has two decades of teaching experience and now works almost 200 miles to the west on the White Earth Reservation, one of the seven Ojibwe reservations in the state, recently sat down with several kids and adults and taught them how to make traditional drum sticks using leather. They reviewed greetings in Ojibwe while working in Anishinaabe coloring books.
“Boozhoo niij Anishinaabeg,” Goodsky said. “Hello my fellow Indians, Ojibwe.”
Goodsky is not a fluent speaker, but he knows the basics of the Ojibwe language, which he calls Anishinaabemowin or Ojibwemowin — a Central Algonquian language spoken only by about 50,000 people throughout Canada and the U.S., and 1,000 in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to reports from the University of Minnesota’s Department of American Indian Studies.
“Bangi eta go nitaa Anishinaabemoen,” Goodsky told the Hibbing Daily Tribune. “I only speak a little bit Ojibwe.”
Goodsky, who learned roughly 150 words from his father, teachers and by singing traditional songs, showcased how he and his 14-year-old son, Rodney, play dominoes as a strategy to learn the language. “Bezhik, Niish, Niswi,” Goodsky began counting. “One, two, three.” The father-and-son team played the game, and every so often, the father would hold the dominoes and translate the numbers found upon them. “Eight, nine, ten,” he said. “Nishwaaswi, ZhaanGswi, Midaawsi.”
“I hope to push the language onto my son and two daughters,” Goodsky told the HDT. “I hope they can take what I know and bring it further than I did.”
Niish (Two)
Last spring, Linda LeGarde Grover visited Hibbing Community College, where she read from her 2010 book, “The Dance Boots” and explained how the troubling history of federal Indian Affairs agents forcibly taking Native children from their homes to enroll them in Christian and government-run boarding schools from the mid-1800s to the 1980s remain part of tribal psyche in Minnesota and across the U.S. “It is a trauma that was passed down to later generations and stays with us today,” Grover said at the time.
Grover, an enrolled member of the Bois Forte born in Duluth, had returned to the Iron Range after working as the Indian Education Director for the Hibbing Public Schools in the 1970s and the director of the Services for Indian People in the 1980s. She graduated from HCC in 1984 and then earned her doctoral degree from the University of Minnesota to become a professor of American Studies at her alma mater in Duluth. Meanwhile, her writing, much of which regards the impact of boarding schools on indigenous communities, has won numerous literary awards. “The Dance Boots” received the prestigious Flannery O’Connor award and the Janet Heidinger Kafka Prize.
As Grover once penned for the Duluth New Tribune, the boarding schools nearly destroyed the Ojibwe language. “Between 1879 and 1934, official federal Indian policy was to assimilate native people into larger America through formal schooling (this endeavor continued, under various policy named, until 1988),” she wrote in a column published in 2010. “During that period, many children were removed from their homes and communities to live at schools where, as an integral part of their education, the speaking of their native languages was forbidden. English was the only language allowed at school. Consequences for speaking Ojibwemowin, as well as any other Indian languages, could at times be severe.”
It was not until the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act of 1975 that the federal government recognized the efforts to restore and revitalize Native languages and cultures in school. And with the passage of the 1978 American Indian Religious Freedom Act, indigenous people were “allowed” to practice spirituality without being arrested and imprisoned.
Despite the Acts, the trauma experienced at the boarding schools continue to have long-lasting effects on the Ojibwe language and communities. In recent years, the UNESCO Atlas of the World’s Languages in Danger has since listed the Ojibwe language as “severely endangered” in Minnesota and defines it as a language “spoken by grandparents and older generations; while the parent generation may understand it, they do not speak it to children or among themselves,” according to a report from the University of Minnesota.
“Now our language is in need of revitalization,” Goodsky told the HDT. “We have to try to make it so it stays alive. If we don’t speak our language, then are we still Ojibwe people? If we don’t practice our language and our culture, then who are we?”
Niswi (Three)
Gabe Desrosiers is a 57-year-old enrolled member of the Northwest Angle 33 First Nation, an Ojibwe band residing near Lake of the Woods in Ontario in Canada. An Anishinaabe language instructor at his alma mater, the University of Minnesota—Morris, he teaches students that the campus once housed the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs Morris Industrial School for American Indians from 1896 to 1909, before transferring the land to the Minnesota government to continue the school and its assimilation. Today, he teaches the Ojibwe language to students at the UM—Morris, where 20 percent of the student population in 2018 identified as American Indian compared to 2.5 percent of other UM system campuses, according to the school newspaper called the Minnesota Daily.
During his visit to Nett Lake last month, Desrosiers told the HDT that he grew up speaking Anishinaabemowin as his first language. “I didn’t speak English until age 6 when I went to Catholic school at the tailend of the residential schools in Canada,” he said, recalling his education in the 1960s. “We couldn’t speak our language, and we were told to follow the practices of the Catholic Church. That’s when I first learned English. That’s when I had my first experience of somewhat oppression of using my own language.” Desrosiers made it a point to note that he went to a “residential school,” which allowed him to return home to his family at the end of each school day. “It wasn’t as harsh as the boarding schools because I was able to go home, where my parents continued to teach me our language,” he explained. “The language stayed in tact and we didn’t have to go in hiding to save the language. But I do believe a lot of Native students were ashamed of being Native and to use the language. They were afraid. There were a mixture of feelings. A lot of people lost our language and culture in those times.”
Desrosiers’s story, as he told it, was that he grew up performing with champion powwow groups and became a reputable dancer, before taking a job as a school bus driver in his wife’s home community of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate of the Lake Traverse Reservation in North Dakota. He would return to school to earn a bachelor’s degree from the UM—Morris and a master’s degree in UM-Duluth. The university asked him to start teaching Anishinaabemowin about a decade ago.
“It was a rude awakening,” he told the HDT. “Although I’m a first speaker, it’s hard to teach the language. I needed methodology, to learn how to write the language, learn how to teach, to learn how to pronounce the words, to learn how to read and write.”
He reached out to linguists and researchers across the U.S. and Canada to develop a curriculum. “I did not have much luck in finding resources and not many people teaching the language,” he said. “If they did, some were guarded. I don’t know why. I had to create my own curriculum.”
In his efforts, Desrosiers found the “Double-Vowel system” that enabled him to teach that standard writing system for the Ojibwe language to his classes on the UM-Morris campus.
“The language is an oral language that has been passed on,” he said. “I learned in the natural way of listening. Historically, it was never a written language. There are no suffixes and prefixes. No plural and singular. Those are all foreign forms. The language is alive and vibrant and spiritual. The Anishinaabe language has over 6,000 verbs. The word ‘run’ has so many meanings and variations. If you try to translate English, you can’t do it word for word. But I can try and translate conceptually.”
Aside from the complications of learning the Ojibwe language well enough to read and write, there are also educational hurdles in regards to standardization in assessment and licensures for people to become licensed teachers in the state of Minnesota. Currently, there are only several schools in the state that teach the language, including Nashwauk-Keewatin High School.
That is partly why Desrosiers accepted an invitation from the Bois Forte to attend the Winter Ojibwe Language Immersion Camp. “Language revitalization is a critical state of losing the language in the communities,” he said. The Bois Forte are not alone.” “The Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate,” he offered, “I don’t know if 1 percent are speakers of that group. Programs and events like this are similar to communities starting revitalization programs and creating immersion camps language experience and programming to revilative language and keep moving.”
Niiwiin (Four)
Leanne Hoffman is an enrolled member of the Bois Forte who grew up in Orr and can remember her grandparents speaking the Ojibwe language occasionally but never fluently. “Culturally, we’ve always had the values and teachings but so much has been lost,” she recently told the HDT. “There’s only a handful of us that are first speakers.”
In recent years, Hoffman and Chaz Wagner, an enrolled member of the Bois Forte and manager at KBFT 89.9 FM Tribal Community Radio, used funding from the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council to create a language immersion camp. With the help of KBFT and Bois Forte Nutrition, their most recent event marked the third annual Winter Ojibwe Language Immersion Camp, and they are planning other language immersion camps for later this year.
For Hoffman, she admitted that it was not until the first language immersion camp that she fully realized the need to learn the Ojibwe language. “It was a big eye-opener,” she said. “If no one learns, our language is going to die and no one is going to know how to speak it fluently. I have a 5-year-old and I want to pass down the language to my daughter.”
Today, there are about 40 students in the K-6 school in Nett Lake and another 100 kids between grades 7 and 12 that travel dozens of miles to North Woods School in Cook. The hope, as explained by Hoffman and Wagner, is to help the students learn about their culture and help resuscitate the language from being “severely endangered” as defined by UNESCO and other organizations.
“It’s easier to learn a language when you’re younger,” Hoffman said. “And for adults, once I learned the vowel system, it got easier. I go to the camps now. I play the language games at home with myself and with my daughter. If I have questions, I give tobacco to the elders and ask them. I’m not fluent. But I hope to be one day and I hope to pass it on.”
One of Hoffman’s proudest moments of late came when she found her daughter counting cards and practicing her language skills. “I said, ‘Count them in English and then count them in Ojibwe,’” she recalled. “We then looked at some pictures of animals together and I said, ‘That’s a chicken.’ And she said, ‘No, that’s a baaka'aakwenh.’”
