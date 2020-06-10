St. Louis County has been made aware of several issues affecting cell and landline telephones in various parts of the county. This may make it difficult for people to reach 911 emergency services.
In Buhl, both Century Link land lines and AT&T cell service have been interrupted. The Buhl Ambulance Hall on Jones Ave has staff on site, so anyone needing assistance who is unable to reach 911, should report any emergency directly at the Ambulance Hall.
Meanwhile, for anyone in the county whose cell service is not working, the best option if you need to reach 911 is to use a land line. Additionally, AT&T is recommending customers who can enable WiFi calling, to do so.
