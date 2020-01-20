HIBBING — Five days of picketing moved presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden to tweet in support of the Teamsters Local 320 and St. Louis County management to end a walkout that has hamstrung the plowing of 3,300 roads in the largest county by total area in the state.
After 15 hours of nearly nonstop talking, the two sides recessed their negotiations on Sunday night and agreed to reconvene for a ratification hearing at 4 p.m. Monday.
“We reached an agreement that both parties can be proud of,” union negotiator Erik Skoog wrote on his personal Facebook page.
The 168 union members began picketing last Wednesday outside of various county Public Works garages, including those in Iron Range cities like Hibbing and Virginia. About 20 snowplow drivers, mechanics and maintenance workers held their picket line over the weekend in Hibbing as the area received up to 10 inches of snow.
During the strike, county management paid supervisors and licensed workers plowed the roads stretching from Lake Superior to the U.S.-Canada border. The county has yet to release details on the current round of negotiations.
Last week, Eighth Congressional District Rep. Pete Stauber, who is currently kicking-off his campaign for the 2020 election, visited the Teamsters Local 320 in Hermantown, while his opponent Quinn Nystrom expressed her support for union members via Twitter.
In Hibbing, Todd Lopac, a heavy equipment operator, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that his fellow union members were striking to increase pay for post-retirement healthcare costs. He also described how St. Louis County Commissioner Chair Mike Jugovich stopped by the picket line in Hibbing on Friday morning and told the workers that he too wanted them and county management to start talking again. “We’ve been wanting to talk to him, so it meant a lot and everybody here thanked him,” Lopac told the HDT. “We told him to push the issue and lets go. It would be the best thing for everybody.”
Also that day, Jugovich told the HDT that he visited picket lines at Public Works garages throughout his county district, including those in Hibbing, Meadowlands, Floodwood and Brookston. “We’re just in a difficult position. We want the best for St. Louis County, and that means getting them back to work. We all want the same thing. Hopefully they get back to the table soon.”
This is the first Teamsters strike in the county, with both sides having described a near plow strike in 2011 that was called off after a last-minute deal was reached. The current strike follows more than 33 hours of mediation since November 2019. The following month, the union voted 112-1 to authorize the first step toward a possible strike. The union waited until 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, before filing an intent to strike to the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services and St. Louis County. Earlier this month, County Administrator Gray made a three-year contract proposal, including base wage increases of 2 percent in 2020 and 2.25 percent in 2021 and 2022. The county also proposed a higher starting wage rate for new snowplow operators and other revisions to wage schedules.
Despite agreeing on several terms, the two sides could not agree on a sick leave accrual cap.
The union sought to increase the maximum sick leave accrual from 1,150 to 1,500 hours. The county rejected the proposal and offered to bump it to 1,350 hours. But the union didn’t bite and voted 117-8 to reject the county’s “final” contract offer.
“The estimated cost of this demand for Teamster members alone is $1.5 million, and to extend that increase to all employees, which would be a likely expectation, would create a potential $18.5 million taxpayer liability for future payout costs,” county management said in a statement over the weekend.
The union’s regional leaders in Minneapolis rejected the county’s final contract offer last Saturday. The union’s 10-day cooling off period ended this past Monday and Tuesday marked the first day union members could have initiated a strike against the county. After talking for several hours with the state’s Bureau of Mediation Services, Aldes greenlighted the strike, initiating the union’s first ever walkout in the county.
