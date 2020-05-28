Tall Timber Days has been cancelled for this summer. The long-standing, popular Grand Rapids historical event was to celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2020.
“It is with heavy hearts and shared frustration that the Volunteer Committee of the Tall Timber Days Festival announces today that the 40th Anniversary Celebration scheduled for the first weekend of August 2020, is officially cancelled,” read a statement from Tall Timber Days Founder Lee Jess.
“The pandemic effects on the planning process is significant, the guidance from the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health as well as the current situation with the Governor’s orders, make it impossible to continue to hope that things would change on time to hold our festival.
Decisions needed to be made now in order to secure our vendors, entertainers, music, parade floats, etc. and we were forced to look at it from the view that the sacrifices being made to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic will not allow us the confidence to proceed with the planning process.”
All vendors and participants are being notified. The committee looks forward to celebrating 40 years of the Tall Timber Days Festival Aug. 6-8, 2021.
“We ask for your continued support of this important celebration of our logging heritage.
Stay safe and vigilant. See you next year!” The Tall Timber Days Festival Committee stated.
