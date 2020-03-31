Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a ‘stay at home’ order last week for people to stay at home until April 10.
Still, the governor has been encouraging citizens to stay physically active during this time provided they practice social distancing measures and keep six feet between themselves and others. The new order has a list of permissible activities showing it is safe for people to walk pets, hike, run, bike, hunt, and fish - activities long enjoyed in the northeast part of the state.
Here are some places you can get outdoors, while keeping social distancing in mind.
There is just under 5K of paved trail surrounding Longyear Lake in Chisholm for walking, running or biking.
If you’re looking to learn while out walking, Chisholm has a walking history tour with panels placed at nine locations around town, including outside City Hall, the library, Kiwanis Park, outside the former Free Press building on the 200 block of Lake Street, across from the Monroe Location at the east entrance to town and the fire station. Each panel contains a phone number you can call to hear an oral history as well, adding to the experience.
Walking is one of the simplest ways to get active and stay active. With each step you take, you travel further down the path to a healthier lifestyle. Research shows that walking can have a significant impact on your health by lowering your chances of heart disease, according to the American Heart Association. More information on the benefits of walking are available online at american heart association.org.
Take a walk, jog, or ride on the Mesabi Trail
The Mesabi Trail is a 132-mile paved bicycle trail that runs from Grand Rapids to Ely.
Wheel passes are required for bicycles.
Information on the Mesabi Trail or to purchase wheel passes, go to www.mesabitrail.com.
State park and recreation areas
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently announced that state parks, recreation areas, campgrounds, and other public lands remain open to the public for people to enjoy during the coronavirus crisis.
Visitors will experience some changes in services available. State park visitor centers, contact stations, and other ancillary buildings will be closed. With contact stations closed, visitors will pay through self-pay and informational kiosks located at each facility. Visitors are also encouraged to purchase daily and annual park passes in advance of their visit through the DNR’s online portal on its website at dnr.state.mn.us.
Some fitness businesses have gone online in the interim to offer an alternative to the public.
•Anytime Fitness of Hibbing is posting daily workouts on its Facebook page.
•30 West Fitness and Recreation of Chisholm is posting workouts on YouTube on Monday.
•Stephanie’s Dance Studio of Hibbing is posting fun activities for kids on its Facebook page.
