Super 8 is keeping the lights on for you

EVELETH — The holiday lights at the Eveleth Super 8 are back on.
“We have turned all the Christmas lights back on to show Eveleth and the surrounding area ‘there are brighter days tomorrow’ — let’s all be reminded to share a little cheer,” explained General Manager Jim Makowsky over email this week.
The Super 8 is considered an essential business and is therefore not closed. However, they are operating under some limitations including no pool, limited housekeeping and the continental breakfast is now bagged.
“We feel it is important to balance the needs of our customers and the safety of our guests,” Makowsky added.
Super 8 is known for its Christmas lights display. It’s something owner Bill Aho takes great pride in, and they add to it every year.“The community loves it and so do our guests, it always brings cheer to everyone.”
With the melting snow, the lights are brought down in the spring. However, this spring it was decided to leave them up, reset the times, find new extension cords and plug them back in.
“With the seriousness, the scariness and the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, our goal was rather simple and not about business, it is simply to put a smile on someone’s face, even just for a brief moment as they drive by,” Makowsky said. “That’s it, nothing more, just a smile.”
Community member, Connie Achman, expressed her gratitude on Facebook Thursday. “In these stressful times, anything that makes me smile for a moment is welcome. I say, ‘thank you for lifting our spirits’.”
The idea of turning the lights back on came to Makowsky when he saw a recent post.
“I saw something on social media from my neighbor about turning on their porch lights and somewhere about people turning on some Christmas Lights and I thought to myself, we can do something nice with our display and it just worked out.”
“In a world over shadowed by a pandemic that barely allows a person out of their homes, it is a godsend to see brightness, color, and a decor that brings joy, even if for just that minute it takes to drive by!” said Debbie Lassila Lawrence of Mountain Iron, over Facebook.
The Super 8 staff welcome anyone to drive by or stop into the seating area to enjoy the lights and take pictures. They only ask that visitors social distance.
The lights are set to come on at dusk and stay on late into the night.
“We’ve not done this for the business of the Super 8,” Makowsky said, “we hope we have earned that already. We did this for our community, our neighbors, when we all need a brief smile to remember that brighter days are coming.”
