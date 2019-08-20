HIBBING — Back to school time is just around the corner. That means you’ll soon see those big yellow school busses lumbering through area neighborhoods, collecting and dropping off students before and after school. Those busses get a workout during the school year — safely transporting students to and from school, field trips, games and more.
One Shubat bus will be starting up the school year a little early at Hibbing High School on Thursday. For the second year in a row, the HHS Student Council is trying to Fill the Bus with many needed supplies and then distribute them to area schools in advance of the 2019-2020 school year.
Hibbing area residents are being asked to do a little good-will shopping for basic school supplies and deliver them to the donation bus which will be parked from noon to 6 p.m. near the school’s 23rd Street entrance, commonly called the Horseshoe.
“Last year we filled every seat with supplies, and we’re hoping to do the same or better,” said Carrie Fawkes, who serves as the HHS Student Council co-adviser along with Dana Lindstrom.
“Last year the bus was almost overflowing,” gushed Hibbing Student Council publicist Claire Furlong. “Every seat was filled and stacked with supplies. It was awesome.”
Fawkes said that students will be on hand again this year to do the legwork of running the supplies into the bus, and that once the bus doors close, the student council will work to distribute the supplies to all the area schools.
“The elementary school teachers gave us a list of what supplies kids are most needing, and those will go to the school offices to be distributed,” Fawkes explained. “Things for the high school kids will go to the Room of Requirement.”
The Room of Requirement was started by Lindstrom a few years ago and has grown to be a no-questions-asked space for all high school students to go when they’re in need of something. “We have things like deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner there for kids along with food — non-perishable items like canned goods — and snacks for when Mrs. Lindstrom does homework helper there after school.” Fawkes added, We also have a fridge in there for perishable items.”
At the elementary level, school nurses have requested basics like socks, underwear and pants. “There’s a need for these items for the younger kids,” Fawkes said.
The teachers wish lists always include the basics like crayons, markers, notebooks and kleenex, and Clorox wipes, but the extra items like snacks, clothing, and iPad chargers can really go a long way toward keeping kids healthy and able to focus on their school work all year long.
•••
2019-2020 School Supply Wish List
Hibbing area residents can drop off any supplies on this wish list to the Shubat bus that will be parked outside of Hibbing High School’s 23rd Street (near the horseshoe) between noon and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22.
*Items marked with an asterisk are highly requested by teachers and students
No. 2 pencils (regular and mechanical) ***
Pencil top erasers
Highlighters
Dry erase markers/expo markers **
Play-doh
Pencil boxes
Washable markers/fine tip Crayola markers, wide tip Crayola markers **
Color pencils
Kleenex ***
Hand Sanitizer
Clorox wipes **
Individually wrapped snacks **
Two-pocket folders **
One subject notebooks
Straws
Paper plates
Pipe cleaners
Glue sticks
Kid scissors
Underwear for boys and girls
Elastic-waist pants for boys size 6, 8 and 10
Elastic-waist pants for girls size 4, 6, 8
Three-ring binders with clear plastic viewer on front and spine **
Stretchy book covers ***
3” x 5” lined note cards **
Pens
Post-it Notes
Scotch tape
Ear buds ***
Trapper Keepers
Paper clips
iPad chargers ***
Planners **
Highlighters
Paper towels
