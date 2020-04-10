Deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak in St. Louis County rose to four total on Friday with two additional non-fatal cases of COVID-19 reported by the Minnesota Department of Health.
One death was reported Thursday by state and county officials and two more were under investigation. But when the MDH updated its COVID-19 numbers Friday, a fourth person in St. Louis County was determined to have died from the virus as well. The three new deaths are two men in their late 80s and a woman in her early 60s. The death announced Thursday was a man in his early 70s.
St. Louis County officials said they were unable to release details about the individuals or where they lived, citing patient privacy. But the Star Tribune reported Thursday that three of the deaths were connected to St. Ann’s Residence, an assisted-living facility in Duluth.
The two new non-fatal cases reported in the county were linked to a woman in her early 60s and a man in his mid 80s. St. Louis County reported 34 cases Friday, up one from the previous day, noting that one individual was changed and attributed to a different county.
"This is a crisis time in our community, and these are some of our most vulnerable citizens who need help," said Commissioner Patrick Boyle of Duluth in a press release. He chairs the Health and Human Services Committee. "I'm thankful for the staff at St. Ann's, and our own employees who have stepped up during these remarkably challenging times to help. We are trying every avenue possible to support St. Ann’s, including requesting Homeland Security Emergency Management and the Governor’s Office for additional assistance.”
The county said it’s working with MDH and St. Ann’s to provide assistance and outreach, noting the state has established on-site staff to advise St. Ann’s staff. Help from local hospitals is being requested and the county has “arranged for St. Ann's staff to be able to stay at an area hotel, to reduce the risk of exposing families or neighbors to the virus,” according to the release.
County officials said they are reviewing volunteer applications through Minnesota Responds to assist at St. Ann’s. Interested volunteers can sign up at www.mnresponds.org.
The county’s first coronavirus case was reported March 21. Since then, people infected ranged from ages in their 20s to 90.
The state Health Department reported seven new deaths across the state from COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the state total to 57 people who have succumbed to coronavirus complications.
Health officials also said 94 additional people have tested positive since Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,336 statewide.
The largest group demographically of positive tests are in the age range of 20 to 44. The state says 52 percent are female and 48 percent are male.
The state health lab and private labs have run nearly 33,900 tests in Minnesota so far.
There are 143 coronavirus patients who are hospitalized as of Friday, including 64 people in the intensive care unit.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Anyone with questions regarding identifying symptoms or whether testing is needed can call Essentia Health at 1-833-494-0836 or St. Luke’s at 218-249-4200.
Non-clinical questions, such as preventative steps to take or anything travel-related, can be directed to the St. Louis County Public Health information line at 218-625-3600 or the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-3920.
The Associated Press Contributed to this report.
