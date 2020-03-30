ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Louis County have more than doubled from five last Thursday to 12 on Monday. In the same time period, statewide totals jumped from 346 to 576 cases, with a total of 10 deaths, according to the Minnesota Health Department.
On Monday, a St. Louis County spokesperson described the latest people infected with the coronavirus. One is a male in his early 40s who is connected to an earlier confirmed case. The other is a female in her mid-20s. Her case is travel connected. Both people are recovering at home.
Five new cases of COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, were announced Sunday. St. Louis County officials said in a press release that day that those cases were linked to a woman in her early 60s who is now hospitalized for treatment, in addition to two men and two women — all in their 20s and 30s — who are recovering at home.
"We are seeing confirmed cases in both urban and rural parts of St. Louis County," said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health Division Director, "and we continue to assume there are more cases here than what is confirmed due to limited testing. This is also our first instance of a person having serious enough symptoms to require hospitalization, and we wish her all the best for a full recovery."
At least one of the confirmed cases on Sunday has been linked to an earlier confirmed case, county officials said. Another case is believed to have been picked up during travel. However, county officials do not know how the other new cases were transmitted.
So far, the county has had no known cases of community transmission, meaning new cases in which there was no known source of connection to a person with the illness, Westbrook said.
The first confirmed COVID-19 case in St. Louis County was reported March 21 and a second on March 23, both involved women in their 60s. A third case was confirmed March 25 and linked to a woman in her 30s. Two more cases were reported March 26 and involved two women in their 20s who are recovering at home.
Itasca County confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Sunday. "The individual is in their 60s," the county reported in a news release, but did not elaborate on any further details. Kelly Chandler, public health division manager for the county, said in a statement that there has been no request to provide essential services to the patient.
The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported that 576 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state and there have been 10 deaths. Of those, 190 of the cases are in Hennepin County.
State officials reported 18,822 tests between state and private labs and 260 of the 576 positive cases of COVID-19 are no longer in isolation, with 56 currently hospitalized, of which 24 are currently hospitalized in ICU.
Anyone with questions regarding identifying symptoms or whether testing is needed can call Essentia Health at 1-833-494-0836 or St. Luke’s at 218-249-4200.
Non-clinical questions, such as preventative steps to take or anything travel-related, can be directed to the St. Louis County Public Health information line at 218-625-3600 or the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-3920.
