A violent child custody kidnapping incident in St. Cloud led law enforcement to find the children in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
According to a report from the St. Cloud Police Department, at 12:29 a.m., on Sept. 4, officers responded to a report of a parental kidnapping in an apartment on Fourth Avenue South in St. Cloud. Upon arrival, officers determined that the biological father, who shares custody, of four children ages 18 months to 12 years, had shown up at the children’s mother’s apartment with four other adult individuals.
The report states that the father entered the residence displaying a handgun with the intent to remove all four of his children from the mother’s care. At one point, a female accomplice used a handheld taser on the mother as the children were being taken. The father and children left in an unknown vehicle to an unknown destination. No direct threats were made regarding the children and no other persons were injured during the incident.
At approximately 6 a.m., investigative efforts led officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department to locate a suspect vehicle outside a residence in the 800 block of NW Fifth Avenue in Grand Rapids. Officers from Grand Rapids, the Minnesota State Patrol, and Itasca County Sheriff’s Department surrounded the residence while a St. Cloud police negotiator called inside to speak with the suspect. A short time later, all four children were taken into protective custody without incident and were found to be unharmed.
Three suspects, including the father 33-year-old Deangelo Shaheed Bey of Minneapolis, a 31-year-old female identified as Kailee Ann Lucking of Grand Rapids, and a 34-year-old male identified as Andre Lamone Taylor of St. Paul were also located inside the residence and were taken into custody without incident. Both Lucking and Taylor had assisted in the abduction.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, additional investigative efforts led to the arrest of the female suspect responsible for using the taser against the mother. This suspect, identified as 28-year-old Tamarah Aaliyyah Taylor was taken into custody in Minneapolis by the Minneapolis Police Department.
One adult male suspect has yet to be located.
Bey, Lucking, Andre Taylor and Tamarah Taylor have been transported to the Stearns County Jail where they will be held for court on potential charges related to kidnapping, assault and burglary. The children will remain in protective care until they can be reunited with their mother.
