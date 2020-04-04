CHISHOLM — The job of a school resource officer is never predictable, particularly now that students, teachers and administration are adapting to distance learning.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently extended an earlier order, and closed all schools in the state until at least April 30, to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
About five years ago, the City of Chisholm and Chisholm School District joined forces to add the position of school resource officer. The two entities split the cost of the position, with the city affording 60 percent and the district paying up 40 percent.
Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner assigned Officer Bill Purdy, who at the time had about eight years on the force, as the new SRO and he’s served in that capacity ever since.
“There are no two days that are the same,” Purdy said of his current position. “I try to check in with the principals and the superintendent and then go from there.”
The Chisholm School Board and administration along with the Chisholm City Council have voiced much support for the SRO position since its inception. One challenge has been explaining to the public the duties of an SRO officer.
Purdy said the SRO is first and foremost a law enforcement officer. Secondly, the SRO serves as a guest speaker, whether it be reading to kindergartners, or facilitating drug and alcohol education at the high school level.
The SRO is also an “informal councilor” and is available as a resource to students who may need someone to talk to, but may not be comfortable with talking to school staff or administration.
Faculty may also bring concerns to the SRO to get their point of view, he noted. The SROs don’t hand out discipline and don’t have administrative duties.
Whenever there is a matter that may result in a criminal complaint or citation, the SRO works closely with the school administration.
This spring Purdy is coming to the end of his SRO assignment and is looking forward to training his replacement.
Back in January, Manner informed the Chisholm School Board that Purdy would be returning to regular police duty at the end of this school year.
“We think Bill has done a fantastic job in the past five years as SRO,” Manner told the school board.
The normal duration for special assignments for SRO is typically between three to five years.
Manner said the idea is to rotate a new person in to bring in new ideas and give the staff and students an opportunity to interact with a different police officer.
The original plan laid out by Manner was for Purdy to train Urdahl this spring and then spend some time with him at the school when school starts in the fall.
Purdy was previously a field training officer, so his skills will be useful to the department, which is now in the process of hiring new officers.
In an update last month, Manner announced to the board that he’s assigned Officer Joel Urdhal to the SRO position.
“I think he’ll be a great fit — he has a great personality and is a good cop,” Purdy said. “I think he’ll fit in really well down there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.