CHISHOLM — What happened yesterday, last week, last year, 100 years ago, still affects us today. Our history is important. This fall, the Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) is digging into the past with six presentations on important past events. These events include the Moon landing, The Spanish Flu, and the Vietnam War’s bloodiest year, just to name a few.

Hibbing Community College history instructor, Steve Potts, will be leading a discussion and focusing a presentation on these key events from our past. Please join MDC and Potts for a stimulating discussion of how the past is still with us today.

To kick off the event series, the first discussion will be held at 6:30 p.m Thursday, Sept. 12, at MDC and the topic of the evening will be Helter Skelter: Manson Murders 50 Years Later. Admission is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available.

Future Dates & Topics: All discussions will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 26: A Dream Realized: The Moon Landing, July 1969

Nov. 7: Panic! The Spanish Flu and a Global Pandemic, 1919-1920

Nov. 21: The Bloodiest Year: Vietnam, March 1968-March 1969

Dec. 5: Uprising: The Birth of the American Indian Movement (AIM)

For more information, please visit www.mndiscoverycenter.com or call 800-372-6437 or 218-254-7959.

