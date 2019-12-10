“Songs of Angels” will be performed by Voices of Reason on Sunday, December 15 at 3 p.m. Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Performers are (back row) Matt Rengstorf, Derek Disserud, Kevin Milani, Jon Rudberg, Scott Jackson, Will Durie, Mark Wilcox, Martin Franklin, and Sam Sajevic; (middle row) Jan Carey, Susan Rudberg, Ruth Milani, Bobbi Sajevic, Paula Jackson, and Lisa Huyck; (front row) Amy Huyck, Lanae Ronchetti, Nan Rupp, Nadine Berg, Savannah Huyck, and Roy Berg.

This performance will be accompanied by a brass players Chet Johnson, Bill Lavado, Ethan Bexell, Dave Kuusisto, Jon Dallas, Jefferson Reynolds, and Norman Ferris with organist Vicki Gornick and Angela Byrum on percussion.