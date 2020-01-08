CHISHOLM — If you’re looking for a new outdoor adventure this winter, you may want to give snowshoeing a try.
Minnesota Discovery Center is opening its Heritage Park to snowshoeing, and is also offering guided snowshoe tours to Glen Location. A limited selection of snowshoes are available to rent for $5. Regular admission rates apply.
Snowshoeing at Heritage Park is self-guided and is offered during normal hours of operation at MDC.
Mara Brownlee, events coordinator at MDC, described the flat paths found at Heritage Park are a perfect place to “test the waters,” according to a press release. However, if you’re looking for a little more of a challenge, the Glen Location guided tours are a 3-mile hike. With their staff on hand to point out fun facts along the way, it will make for a great after work or afternoon workout.
“Plus, the views on the MDC property are breathtaking!” she added.
A special full moon hike to Glen Location is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday. This outing will include a bonfire, s’mores and hot chocolate for $20 per person, plus rentals.
Guided trips to Glen Mine are also set to be offered at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, or 2:30 p.m. on Saturday for $15 plus rentals.
Reservations and prepayment are required for the Glen Mine Tours, which will be canceled if temperatures drop to below zero.
Private guided tours are available upon request. There is a discount for MDC members.
For more information, contact Paul Gunter, MDC Program Coordinator at 218-254-1236.
