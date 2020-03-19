Snowman family in honor of grandpa

Brooke Andersen and her mother Kristine Andersen build a snowman representing Brooke next to a snowman representing Brooke's grandfather and Kristine's father Todd Clark who passed away recently. They were building the snowman family as a way to honor Clark who's visitation was Thursday and was forced to be closed because of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Latest MINE e-Edition
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.