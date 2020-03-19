Snowman family in honor of grandpa

Brooke Andersen and her mother Kristine Andersen build a snowman representing Brooke next to a snowman representing Brooke's grandfather and Kristine's father Todd Clark who passed away recently. They were building the snowman family as a way to honor Clark who's visitation was Thursday and was forced to be closed because of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

 Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News

