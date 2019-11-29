“Small Business Saturday is my biggest sales day of November and December,” said Suzanne Rian, proprietor of Moxie, a women and children’s clothing boutique located in downtown Hibbing. In between ringing up customers and dropping teasers about what will be happening in-store at 9 a.m. Saturday, Rian spoke enthusiastically about her decision to relocate her business from First Avenue to Howard Street earlier this year.
“I’m going to have a massive window display this year, it’s going to be big and sparkly,” Rian said. “We’ll be doing a Facebook Live broadcast of the reveal just before we open for business.”
Rian’s energy for the holiday season is reverberating around town. Across the street at Benders, store manager Kayla Lorentz was all smiles as she talked about the retailer’s plans for the weekend. “We’re trying something new this year,” she teased. “Everything that’s black will be 20 percent off on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. It kind of started out as a joke,” she said.
Sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday was first observed over Thanksgiving weekend in 2010. It started as a partnership between American Express, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Mayor of Boston and Roslindale Village Main Street in Massachusetts. According to American Express, the inaugural Small Business Saturday was considered a success and things grew from there. The movement gained backing from the U.S. Senate in 2011 and has since grown to a reported $103 billion in spending since its inception. “That’s $103 billion over nine days alone,” states the credit card company’s website, which estimated that 67 cents out of every dollar stays local when spent at a small businesses.
While there’s no specific historical data available on how much has been spent during Small Business Saturday on Minnesota’s Iron Range, the UMD Center for Economic Development has some predictions of how small, sustaining local purchases can make a big impact in the local economy on an annual basis.
The UMD predicts that if every adult made a $50 purchase each month at a local store, $65 million would stay on the Iron Range annually. In effect, Hibbing’s piece of that pie would be $14.2 million.
Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce Vicki Hagberg is optimistic for area businesses this holiday season. “Small Business Saturday is a good opportunity to show support for our area businesses,” Hagberg said. “To show what a huge selection, such a wide variety of items you can find locally in our stores.”
“Shop small is huge for us,” Lorentz added. “We have brands like Patagonia, Kühl, and Smart Wool. Patagonia is big right now and it’s only available in our Hibbing store. Guys love the Kühl pants.”
Melissa Watson owns Johnson Floral, which moved to Howard Street just before the holiday season last year. Like Rian, Watson said her business has benefited from the new location. “People want to see downtown Hibbing vibrant again and initiatives like Small Business Saturday help tremendously with that by encouraging people to shop small first. It reminds people that the entire community benefits by shopping locally,” Watson said. She continued, “Our business has given back to the community by supporting local non-profit organizations, various fundraising efforts, school events, and athletic programs … just to name a few. Shopping small is a big win for everyone.”
With more than 30 locally-owned businesses participating in Small Business Saturday in Hibbing, residents should find plenty of gifts right here in town. Pop-up shops are happening around the community, providing opportunities for home-based businesses to gain more exposure. There are deals to be had at area restaurants, salons and retail locations.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our community,” Hagberg said. “They support the people who live here, they support the local non-profits and they support a broader community health.”
