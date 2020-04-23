CHISHOLM — A Side Lake man is using his computer knowledge and creativity to help in the fight against the coronavirus.
Bob Flynn, a 66 year-old Hibbing native who lives in Side Lake, last week shipped off the first set of ventilator splitters, four doubles and 10 quads that he produced on a 3-D printer at his home to Project C.U.R.E. in Chicago. From there they will be distributed to medical facilities in cities across the country.
The devices Flynn made will be used to help expand the capacity of ventilators. On Tuesday he just completed a second set, which are now ready to be shipped out.
“They said they’d send them in the U.S. first, and once the coronavirus subsides in the U.S. they will send them worldwide where they are needed,” Flynn said, referring to Project C.U.R.E, an organization that distributes donated life-saving medical equipment and supplies to hospitals and clinics throughout the world.
Prior to starting the first batch of splitters, Flynn’s 3-D printer had sat idle for about a year.
Flynn said he was inspired to make the ventilator accessories after watching a report on a Duluth-based T.V. news segment featuring an industrial arts teacher who had built some and was shipping them to Project C.U.R.E. Now, his has been running non-stop for about three weeks.
“I went on the website and found the place where I could get the design to start making them,” Flynn said. “It was great.”
It takes him about 14 hours to make the three sets of doubles and 15 hours to make the quads. Once the ventilator splitters are ready to ship, Flynn places a letter in the box from the doctor who is credited with designing them and includes a thank you note to the healthcare workers, along with his email address. So far, Flynn has received two emails from Chicago, thanking him and acknowledging his donation.
After a 38-year stint at United Taconite, Flynn has been working for L&M Fleet Supply in Hibbing for the past couple of years. In addition to the ventilators he’s creating on his 3-D printer, he is also making adjustable neck bands to hold facemasks in place, alleviating pressure on the ears of the wearer. He got the idea for the bands while watching a news story about a Boy Scout from Canada, who is credited for the concept.
Flynn has printed off about 150 of the bands and has given them to his co-workers at L & M Supply, some of his neighbors at Side Lake, and to medical workers at Fairview Range Hospital in Hibbing. They take about four and a half hours to produce.
“For people with smaller heads, it feels better,” Flynn said. “For us people with big heads, it works great, too.”
On Tuesday morning, Flynn completed another set of bands, and is working with his daughter to distribute them where there is a need.
More information on Project C.U.R.E is available at projectcure.org.
