Show of support

The parents of the Hibbing graduating senior class want to make the night special for their kids. Following graduation, HHS seniors have been invited to line up on Howard St. from Fifth to Ninth Aves. The public is invited to cruise Howard, honk, cheer on, and support the graduates of the Class of 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 5. The event will be canceled in the case of rain.