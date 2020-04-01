Social distancing. Ventilator. PPE. (personal protective equipment). N95 Masks. Face shields. Symptomatic. Asymptomatic. Isolation. Quarantine. Pandemic. Community transmission. Coronavirus.
As swiftly as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has changed the course of daily lives, it has also brought with it a wave of new vernacular. News reports from across the country speak of the severe shortage of PPE available to healthcare workers.
And with the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rising in St. Louis County, it’s safe to assume that the national supply chain demands will have a big effect on local healthcare professionals.
Late on Friday, March 20, Hibbing resident Susan Schock posted in a neighbor-helping-neighbor Facebook Group that she was “waiting on the official pattern [for a mask] from a Fairview employee so we can start making masks to cover the N95 masks.” Immediately folks started chiming in that they’d be happy to help.
“We’ve always thought about keeping people warm,” Schock said, “never about saving lives.”
Schock is well-known in Hibbing for creating and giving away more quilts than she could ever count. She is the chairperson for the adult quilting group at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Every Monday, she meets with a group of local quilters who make quilts and bags for the Salvation Army, fire victims, high school seniors, church members, and the food shelf. What doesn’t stay local helps others through the Lutheran World Relief organization.
Now, Shock and her quilting cronies are aiming to set their quilt squares aside to produce fabric face masks for healthcare workers.
“My big thing right now is scrounging for elastic,” Schock confessed. “Jo-Ann’s was out when I was there, and it’s hard to find online, but I have 90 yards on order.” She also found some success by cutting apart larger covered hair-ties that she found at the dollar store.
Others have confirmed online that elastic is in short-supply and local retailers do not know when more will be arriving, making for a tricky situation for everyone. As the Minnesota government continues to classify what exactly constitutes an “essential” business, area crafters may have to get crafty about finding mask-making supplies. “Please check your and your mother’s and grandmother’s sewing stashes,” Schock wrote online last week.
“I can finish one in about 15-minutes,” Schock said. “It might take others a little more time than that. The biggest thing is to sew the elastic on first and make sure all the pleats go in the same direction.”
And speaking of directions, Schock stresses that the directions must be followed to a tee—in terms of creating and delivering the completed masks. “You can’t just donate at any time, you have to follow their directions.”
Schock shared that she understands that doctors plan to wear the handmade masks over their N95 masks, a fact that Fairview Range could not comment on.
Schock is also willing to take charge of collecting donations for the mask-making initiative—if area residents have cotton fabric, rope elastic, beading cord elastic or ¼” or ⅛” elastic to donate, they can deliver it to the mail slot near Our Savior’s office door on 23rd Street East.
Schock said the sewing is simple, “Anyone who can stitch a straight seam can do this.”
How to Make a Mask for Fairview Range
Hibbing quilter Sue Schock likes to pin and sew the elastic to short edges of her fabric rectangles before sewing the two layers of cotton together. She also recommends using a ¼” seam allowance.
Materials needed
Cotton fabric
Rope Elastic, beading cord elastic, or flat elastic (¼”, ⅛” 4mm or 5mm wide)
Cut the elastic 7” long and tie a knot at each end (DO NOT knot the ends of flat elastic)
Construction
1. Cut cotton fabric into 9” x 6” rectangles. Put the right sides of cotton fabric together. Be sure any fabric pattern is placed horizontally.
2. Starting at the center of the bottom edge, sew to the first corner, stop. Sew the elastic with the edge out into the corner. A few stitches forward and back will suffice.
3. Sew to the next corner, stop. Bring the other end of the same elastic to the corner and sew a few stitches forward and back.
4. Sew across the top of the mask to the next corner. Again, put elastic with the edge out.
5. Sew to the next corner and sew in the other end of the same elastic.
6. Sew across the bottom leaving about 1.5” to 2” open. Stop. Cut the thread. Turn inside out. Pin 3 pleats on each side of the mask. Make sure the pleats are the same direction on both sides. Make sure the fold gathers or tucks up.
7. Sew around the edge of the mask twice.
Donation Delivery
Fairview Range Medical Center will accept donations Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Donations should be delivered to the the drive-up delivery site at the loading dock (door #16 next to the West Entrance). The following instructions must be followed.
1. All items should be placed in a box labeled “donation.” Place all donation items in your trunk or non-passenger storage area of your vehicle.
2. Our drive-up delivery site is at the loading dock (door #16 next to the West Entrance). Remain in your vehicle. Call 218-966-8745 and inform the staff you have a donation. A staff member will come to you to retrieve the box. If you do not have a phone, there is one located at the loading dock door.
3. Receipt of Donation form (see form posted to HDT website): Please complete in advance and include with your donation at the time of your delivery drop-off.
4. The staff member will ask you for the following information:
If you would like a receipt for your generous donation, please contact szidari1@fairview.org
5. If the donation is large or heavy (over 30 pounds), please inform the staff when you call the number above to schedule your drop off.
You can find a link to a video tutorial as well as Fairview’s Donation Form on our website.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=21&v=9tBg0Os5FWQ&feature=emb_logo+
