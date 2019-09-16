HIBBING — The Angel Fund Board of Directors seeking new members.
We want someone who will commit to:
• Attending two meetings a month
• Planning and participating in two to three annual fundraising events, including the Rock for an Angel Funspiel in February
• Participating in electronic voting
• Is willing to serve a minimum two-year term
• And has a passion, drive and energy to assist those battling cancer
Please indicate your interest in being part of this working board by messaging us on Facebook or emailing us at info@angelfundrange.org, and we will send you the application.
DEADLINE for applications is FRIDAY, Oct. 4. Up to six seats available.
Learn more on our website at www.angelfundrange.org or on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.