Security State Bank celebrates Community Impact Month

Security State Bank partnered with Cobb Cook Grocery Tuesday during a Grocery Grab event, after which all food was donated to the Hibbing Salvation Army. Standing with the food donations (left to right) at The Salvation Army is SSB staff Genica Munter, Trent Jivery, Mary Jivery, Jerry Wallis, Gary Oie, EJ Hanson, Audra Levings (Salvation Army) Kim Thomas, Shannon Plombon and Mark Gardeski.