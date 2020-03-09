HIBBING — For nearly two years, four-legged Officer K-9 Chase has played a key role in keeping his fellow officers at the Hibbing Police Department and other local agencies safe.
From property searches to tracking missing persons to helping at homicide scenes, Chase has more than earned his reputation as Top Dog in the K-9 Unit at the HPD. And now the public has a chance to give back.
The second annual K-9 Chase Fundraiser is slated to take place from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at a new location: the Hibbing Armory. The evening will include prizes, split the pot, raffle tickets, silent auctions and more. There will also be a beef taco bar with eat-in or take-out options available. The cost to attend is $8 per person and tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at the police station.
“Last year was such a huge success,” said Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey in a recent interview. “It showed how much the community supports the police department and from my perspective, it's really nice to see.”
About 500 people attended last year’s shindig, bringing in about $20,000. The money raised went to training costs accrued from Chase’s first year on the job, a specialized bite suit, kennel and a heat monitoring system for the patrol car to ensure Chase doesn’t overheat.
But now Chase and his human partner, HPD Officer Joe Burns, need a new set of wheels. Burns explained that their current squad is a Tahoe with high mileage and a history of mechanical mishaps and breakdowns. The Hibbing City Council gave the HPD the green light to purchase a new vehicle. The fully outfitted Ford Explorer with a custom K-9 cage, door popper, safety equipment and specialized heating and cooling system for Chase is estimated at $50,000. Money raised from this year’s fundraiser will be used to help foot that bill.
“Chase has been huge with us for our safety, and when the squad is down, Chase can’t be used,” Burns remarked.
Burns noted that Chase’s presence on the force has helped officers quickly and effectively de-escalate tricky confrontations.
In recent weeks, a suspect was hiding in a basement — a situation known to put officers at risk — and after refusing to adhere to police commands, the suspect heard Chase bark and immediately surrendered. He’s also gone ahead of officers into buildings during active burglaries and is known for being an excellent sidekick when it comes to searching for narcotics. During one “vehicle sniff,” Chase located someone with an outstanding warrant hiding in the back.
Chase, a Belgian Malinois, flew here from the Czech Republic the spring of 2018 and completed an extensive training program with his partner, Burns. During his first year, Chase assisted with 90 calls, spanning throughout Hibbing, Chisholm, Keewatin and Eveleth, and aided the Chisholm Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and other area agencies.
“We use him a lot for community stuff — going to the schools, church events,” Estey said. “And I’m all about helping out other agencies.”
For now, Estey and Burns are preparing for the upcoming fundraiser. With the larger layout that is easier to access at the Hibbing Armory, officers are hoping to mirror last year’s crowd size and draw in other K-9 officers for demonstrations. Chase will be on site to perform his own demonstration and take photos with children.
Additionally, Estey and Burns hope to see more donations and silent auction items roll in for the cause. “Whether it be small, big, custom built or store bought, anything would be really nice,” Burns said.
Estey agreed. “It’s nice to get stuff made by people around the area. And if anyone is looking to volunteer ahead of time or during the event, they can get a hold of me or Joe.”
Estey added, “We're just excited to have the community come out to be involved with us.”
Anyone interested in donating items for the silent auction or making a donation of monetary value to help keep K-9 Chase safe on the job may email Burns at JBurns@ci.hibbing.mn.us or Estey at SEstey@ci.hibbing.mn.us. You can also follow the Facebook event page “Hibbing Police Department K-9 Fundraiser” for upcoming details.
