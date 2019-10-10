HIBBING — Shannon Paulsen loved to spend time with her family and attend concerts and sporting events when she wasn’t teaching preschool. But life changed when she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.
Earlier this week, her widowed husband, Jim Paulsen, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune that Shannon was bound to her wheelchair several years ago when a friend offered them tickets to attend a Twins baseball game at Target Field in Minneapolis. They wanted to go to the game, he said, but they were overwhelmed with the prospect of having to navigate long lines and stairs in a stadium of nearly 40,000 people. So, they declined. But their friend explained that they were offering more than tickets: this was an opportunity to watch the game from an easily accessible suite overseeing the field. That meant no crowds, close proximity to restrooms and food on-hand.
“We went down there and it was really, truly the only way to experience the game and enjoy ourselves,” Jim told the HDT, recalling the game. “She wasn’t worried about ‘How long is the line to the bathroom or concessions?’ or ‘Do you have to go up 50 steps?’ You get to just enjoy yourself.”
Shannon died in April 2016. But the experience of that game remained with Jim and his three daughters and after some time they began asking themselves, “What can we do to help other families and give back?” The family eventually found their answer in creating Shannon Paulsen Suite Dreams.
This week, the family is gearing up to host the 2nd annual Halloween Bash Fundraiser, which is set for 6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Hibbing Park Hotel.
The event is free to attend and open to the public. Games are set to begin at 7 p.m. and there will also be a cash bar, silent auction, costume contest and trick or treat trivia plus prizes. There will also be Vikings football tickets up for grabs.
“It’s going to be a good time,” Jim said. “It's a good time to celebrate life, have fun, and we honor Shannon when we do these.”
Serving on the board for the nonprofit are the Paulsen’s three daughters, Miranda, Michele and Emily Paulsen, all from Hibbing, and Shannon’s cousin, Melissa Thronson, of Chisholm. It is the “family affair,” Jim said, that keeps his wife’s memory alive. And though it remains in its early stages, the team has already provided two suites for Twins games and one was donated for a Timberwolves game. In total, the group has given away 32 tickets to various sporting events and have no plans of slowing down.
“We give those tickets and the suites to someone who is terminally ill and their family members so they can come down and just have fun at a ballgame without worrying,” Jim said. “They can really focus on getting that quality family time and make these memories. And what is a precious commodity at that point? It’s time with your loved ones.”
Fundraising events they’ve hosted so far include a Casino Night, bowling tournament and ‘Name that song’ contests for concert tickets.
As for the Halloween bash, last year’s event drew in 50 people and Jim hopes to see even more attend this weekend so they can send more families down to enjoy a special experience.
“Knowing that the sick person is, you hate for your loved one to ever feel like they’re a burden and we’re just trying to give families a few hours of no worries and great memories,” Jim said.
To learn more, follow the Shannon Paulsen Suite Dreams Facebook page or visit their website at www.shannonpaulsensuitedreams.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.