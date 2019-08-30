Hibbing school lunch menu Sept. 4-6
Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Thursday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, pudding
Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunch fresh vegetables, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices
Chisholm school lunch menu Sept. 3-6
Tuesday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, cookie
Thursday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers
Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green vegetables, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices
N-K school lunch menu Sept. 3-6
Tuesday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices
Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, cookie
Thursday: Super deli sub sandwich with garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers
Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green vegetables, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices
