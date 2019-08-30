Hibbing school lunch menu Sept. 4-6

Wednesday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Thursday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, pudding

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green beans, crunch fresh vegetables, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

Chisholm school lunch menu Sept. 3-6

Tuesday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, diced pears, lowfat milk choices, cookie

Thursday: Super deli sub sandwich w/garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green vegetables, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

N-K school lunch menu Sept. 3-6

Tuesday: Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, pickle slices, sweet potato confetti tots, chilled peaches, lowfat milk choices

Wednesday: Sizzling chicken fajita w/fixings, fiesta rice, bold black bean salsa, steamed green beans, fresh fruit, lowfat milk choices, cookie

Thursday: Super deli sub sandwich with garden fresh fixings, pickle spear, crisp baby carrots, pineapple tidbits, lowfat milk choices, bug bite graham crackers

Friday: Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, steamed green vegetables, mixed fruit cup, lowfat milk choices

