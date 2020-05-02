School finds new way to recognize graduates

MOUNTAIN IRON — Their smiling faces are popping up on the Mountain Iron-Buhl Public Schools Facebook page.
One senior — every day — being honored in a “Senior Shout Out!”
Photos will be posted until all 36 of the MI-B Class of 2020 graduating seniors are recognized.
But it has been far from all smiles for this year’s graduating class, as seniors across the Iron Range, state and country have encountered many disappointments because of schools being closed and activities ceasing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That doesn’t mean, however, that their accomplishments won’t be celebrated.
MI-B parents, teachers and staff are planning a social distancing graduation ceremony and working on other ways to honor the Class of 2020.
“It’s so unfortunate,” said Amy Hultman, MI-B high school counselor. Most of the school’s seniors have been together for 13 years, she said, and spring is a time when they have so many special moments.
But on the bright side, she said, “this will be the most unique graduation in Mountain Iron-Buhl’s history. They will have such an original ceremony to look back on.”
In fact, “the whole world will look back on this.”
The Class of 2020 will be part of history.
•••
MI-B senior McKinley Kvas said when she heard last month that schools would be closing to slow the spread of COVID-19, “it was overwhelming at first.”
Then distance learning started, with students schooling at home via technology.
Then Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that schools in the state would remain closed through the remainder of the school year.
That news didn’t really come as a surprise, McKinley said. It was, however, “really sad.” But the 18-year-old acknowledged, “it was for the best.”
While disheartened, most classmates have been understanding of the reasons for social distancing, school closures and cancellation of events, she said. “A lot of the class is upset they couldn’t have a normal graduation, but accepting of it for their own safety.”
McKinley, though, could never have imagined months ago that she would miss out on so much.
As co-editor of the yearbook, along with senior Miah Gellerstedt, McKinley was forced to remove pages set aside for events that her class was never able to experience, like a spring dance, spring week and spirit days.
“They are missing so much of their senior year” — from prom to the end of the spring sports season to “the countdown of the last 10 days of school,” said McKinley’s mom, Lisa Kvas. “They are finally the leaders in the school,” and not able to see that through, said Kvas, noting that McKinley is captain of the track team and on the student council.
“I miss spending time with my friends and enjoying the last days of high school with my fellow classmates. It’s heartbreaking,” said McKinley, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Superior next fall to major in elementary education.
McKinley said she is hopeful schools will be open by then.
The senior added that “teachers have been in good communication with us” during distance learning, and “senior parents have done an amazing job trying to plan stuff for us now that we will not have an all-night grad party.”
As for graduation itself — that’s “still up in the air,” said McKinley, who participated in a Zoom video meeting with classmates and staff earlier this week to discuss ideas for an event that would follow social distancing guidelines.
“Nothing is set in stone,” Hultman said.
Except for the date.
Some sort of graduation ceremony will take place May 29.
“We didn’t want to wait until the fall because we might lose some kids to the military or college,” said MI-B Superintendent Dr. Reggie Engebritson.
The MI-B Class of 2020 is quite small, noted Hultman. “It’s really hard for them not to finish the school year together.” But because of the small size, planning a social distancing gathering — “where everyone can be safe and feel comfortable” — is more doable.
The seniors made it clear, Hultman added, that “they do not want a Zoom virtual graduation.”
One possibility is for seniors and close family members to “be spread out on the football field,” she said.
Another idea is for graduates to be lined up 6- to 10-feet apart on the sidewalk outside the high school and invite family to conduct a drive-by vehicle parade.
Organizers are also working with the City of Mountain Iron to hang 3-by-4-foot banners recognizing each graduate on light poles somewhere near the school, Kvas said.
McKinley worked this week with MI-B STEM Integration Specialist Amy Fox to create a banner design using the school’s makerspace technology. The banners will feature a photo of each senior, along with their name.
Perhaps, Kvas said, graduates can stand in their caps and gowns by their banner as family and friends parade by, shouting out congratulations from vehicle windows.
“We want to give them the most fantastic graduation we can despite the challenges,” she said.
She and other parents on the now-cancelled all-night, substance-free graduation party committee have been meeting and fundraising all year, and are also “grieving the idea that graduation will be different” than what they wanted for the students, Kvas said.
Prizes and gifts meant for the party, including T-shirts, will still be presented to the graduates, who will also keep the banners, she said.
The community can show support for the MI-B senior class by participating in a fundraising “burger bash” May 15. Originally set at Mac’s Bar, which is currently closed because of the pandemic, it will now be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at BG’s Bar and Grill in Mountain Iron, which remains open for take-out and delivery.
Orders of burgers, chips and fixings will be distributed curbside in bags. Students will be there — “social-distanced, of course,” Kvas said. Orders, including large ones for businesses, can be placed in advance.
“We are grateful to them for doing this for us” with short notice, she said of BG’s. “It’s a beautiful thing for a business to step up and support kids.”
•••
MI-B English teacher Cathy O’Malley started the Facebook shout-out to seniors on the school’s page, Hultman said.
“It’s been really well-received.” Community members who don’t even know the students have commented with “the kindest, most thoughtful things,” she said. “It gives me chills.”
“We want to do anything we can to honor the kids,” Engebritson said.
“Even though we won’t have a normal graduation,” McKinley said, the seniors are doing their best to stay positive.
The “wounds” for the Class of 2020 are still fresh, Hultman said. “They are still grieving the losses.”
But she is hopeful the students will one day look back at their one-of-a-kind senior year and graduation and “it will be a unique memory for them. … Everyone will remember the Class of 2020.”
In fact, Hultman said, during a recent Zoom meeting with the seniors — who always ask to decorate their graduation caps — she half joked that they can now adorn their face masks. “Bejewel the heck out of them,” she laughed.
“I wish the kids could have the graduation they anticipated,” Kvas said. “But we want them to know we care about them and we recognize them and all their accomplishments. We wish the students all the best and hope they keep their chins up and heads held high.
“They are awesome kids and want them to know how much we love them.”
