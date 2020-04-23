IRON RANGE — Iron Range Salvation Army corps have seen many new faces during the past month, attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There has been a steep increase in the number of people picking up Supper Club meals each day, “opposed to when the virus hit,” said Salvation Army of Virginia Advisory Board Chairman Steve Skogman. “Our meals have gone from about 30 per night to over 100.”
“People we have never seen before are coming for hot meals to go,” said Major Brenda Pittman.
The food shelf at the Salvation Army of Hibbing has also been helping many new families, said Major Gary Cole. During the first half of April there were more new families seeking food assistance than during the entire month of March.
The Hibbing corps had 17 new households in March, and 20 new households during the first half of April, explained case worker Audra Preble. “I expect that number to double by the end of the month.”
She attributes the boost in numbers to economic conditions caused by the virus outbreak, including people laid off from jobs and “food insecurity,” as well as general fear and stores running low on supplies.
Both Salvation Army locations have shifted to curbside delivery of meals during the pandemic.
They are available weekdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in Virginia, and from 4 to 4:45 p.m. in Hibbing.
There have been more people picking up those hot meals in Hibbing, also, Preble said. The corps typically sees more people participating in its Community Meal this time of year. However, presumably some people are seeking the meals as already-prepared, supplemental food for their families during the crisis, she said.
The Virginia corps initially started serving its to-go Supper Club meals in bagged lunch form, but is now offering hot meals — from pork chops to spaghetti — about three times per week, Pittman said.
Both locations are following health agency guidelines of wearing masks and gloves, changing out gloves, hand washing and sanitizing when preparing meals.
Pittman said she senses uncertainty during this time in the community, and no questions are asked when people seek food or meals, including boxes of bread table items and produce. “We are happy to help out in any way.”
On Tuesday, the corps gave out 134 packages of breads, sweets and fruit.
Sometimes children in the neighborhood ride their bicycles over to pick up meals for their families, she added.
Pittman said 137 chicken and ham dinners were distributed for Easter via the Supper Club, and since then there are typically about 100 families seeking meals each weekday. “That is quite a big increase.”
Preble said the Hibbing corps is packing extra non-perishable food in each food shelf distribution in an effort to reduce the number of times families have to come to the pantry.
And this is all taking place at the Salvation Army locations while “giving is down,” Pittman said, adding that she is grateful for the churches and organizations that have been donating food.
But, “our financial funds are being hit pretty hard,” Skogman said.
The community can help by making direct donations to the local corps.
Or by participating in the Salvation Army’s “Virtual Walk for Good” this weekend, which will raise money for those impacted by COVID-19.
The Hibbing corps is participating in the fundraiser set for Friday through Sunday. Registration is $25 per person — “enough money to provide groceries for one person per week,” according to the Salvation Army. All donations will be matched, up to $25,000, by the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, based in Minneapolis.
Participants are asked to walk a mile through their neighborhood, while practicing social distancing precautions, Preble said. Funds will “stay in the community where they are raised,” and will be allocated as needed, she said.
Walkers are encouraged to raise additional funds for a chance to win a $500 Cub Foods gift card, and to post photos on social media using the hashtag #DoingtheMostGood and tagging @salarmynorth.
Registration is at: https://donate.salvationarmynorth.org/event/the-salvation-armys-virtual-walk-for-good/e275351.
The Virginia corps is experiencing an additional financial issue, Skogman said. “We were going to buy a forklift so we could take our own truck to the food bank” in Duluth to collect supplies. The forklift would cost $5,000.
With a delivery charge, the corps pays up to $500 monthly to have food trucked to Virginia, Pittman said, adding that corporate headquarters issued a moratorium on spending.
“We appreciate everyone’s kindness and generosity,” during this difficult time, Pittman said.
The smiles and gratitude of those picking up food and meals is a bright spot in her day, she said.
“They are so grateful. They say, ‘Thank you so much.’”
