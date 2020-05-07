Eric Lund normally stands in front of a full classroom of miners, teaching them mine safety.
But Lund and other Advanced Minnesota instructors at Hibbing Community College are now educating iron mining workers and vendors in a new way.
With social distancing in place, Advanced Minnesota – the training arm of northeastern Minnesota's community colleges - is utilizing online technology to teach MSHA (Mine Safety and Health Administration) miner safety training.
“It's definitely a learning curve for us and for an industry that has always done it in person,” said Lund, of rural Hibbing. “It's a challenge and we've had to make some adjustments, but MSHA has been nice enough to provide a variance so we can do this.”
Training northeastern Minnesota miners, vendors and suppliers, is critical to keeping northeastern Minnesota's iron ore plants operating.
Without MSHA training, miners can't work. And without the training, vendor and suppliers which provide needed goods and services to the industry, can't enter an iron mining operation.
Advanced Minnesota trains about 7,000 miners, vendors and suppliers annually from the Iron Range and beyond.
“We're happy to do our part to keep the economic engine of the Iron Range rolling,” said Roy Smith, Northeast Higher Education District (NHED) and Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation workforce coordinator. “Not only so miners can keep working, but so the mining vendor chain can continue to work as well.”
As college campuses closed due to COVID-19, Advanced Minnesota recognized a pressing need to continue delivering training to the mining industry, its biggest customer segment.
“The way it kind of happened was we were anticipating that the college would be limited access,” said Gail Anderson, Advanced Minnesota operations manager. “I knew that MSHA would be the biggest class impacted, so we looked into preparing a proposal. The (MSHA) district manager said to send in a proposal and they would consider it.”
MSHA responded by requesting a variance to do the training online rather than in-person.
“It really speaks to how valued this opportunity is,” said Anderson. “They're (MSHA and instructors) going to do whatever they need to do to make it work. The instructors have been phenomenal.”
Advanced Minnesota offers training for new and experienced miners. It also provides an annual refresher course.
While its primary customer base remains northeastern Minnesota, developing online training has allowed Advanced Minnesota to expand its geographical reach.
“We do have folks coming from out of state,” said Anderson. “A couple weeks ago, we had three folks from the Netherlands and we've had people from Europe.”
In a matter of three weeks, instructors have learned that teaching 16 to 17 miners online is different than teaching 30 to 35 face-to-face.
But it's proven to be a good solution to a critical need, said Lund.
As Lund and other instructors log into Zoom to teach from Hibbing Community College, students connect from mining operations, their homes, or TechTank, Inc., a co-working space in Hibbing.
“You have to have good connectivity,” said Lund. “Sometimes, they drop in and drop out, but overall it's worked out well.”
Mining companies generally have workers trained in January and February, so the vast majority of northeastern Minnesota miners have already been trained this year. However, mining vendors and suppliers are trained year-round.
Mining companies and the vendor community have fully embraced the online programming, said Anderson.
“They've (mining companies) all been very cooperative,” said Anderson. “It's all come down to us being able to set it up properly and monitor it properly.”
The online success has Advanced Minnesota considering expanding online learning opportunities, said Smith.
“I'm really proud of the response of the organization and how they basically transferred it in 48 hours notice,” said Smith. “It's possible for other types of training we do, so we will be looking at doing it in both new and existing programs.”
Advanced Minnesota provides a variety of customized training and continuing education programs to business and industry.
NHED includes Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, Rainy River Community College, and Vermilion Community College.
