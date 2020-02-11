VIRGINIA — The Virginia Fire Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspected arsonist.
Virginia Fire Marshal Chris Clark said that Sunday night there was a house fire at 117 3rd St. N. in Virginia. The call came in around 7:45 p.m. and the fire was cleared by 1 a.m. early Monday morning.
In less than a month, Clark reported that two fires have occurred at this property and both were suspicious and deemed intentionally set fires. “There are no utilities at this property. The evidence is that a fire was intentionally set,” Clark wrote in an email Tuesday. “There have been no other suspicious fires besides those at this specific property.”
Officials said there is no threat to the public.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the fires that could lead to an arrest. Clark asks anyone with information to call the Arson Reward Tip Line at 1-800-723-2020.
“We are looking for any information related to this property to help determine if a person or persons of interest can be found,” Clark wrote. “We are looking into the cause and motive of the fires and are asking the public for help.”
Sunday’s fire destroyed about $75,000 worth of property, according to the Tuesday press release from the Virginia Fire Department. A neighboring home also suffered roughly $15,000 in damages.
Currently, the building is boarded up and the City of Virginia will be working with the property owner to demolish the structure.
One resident has been displaced due to the fire and they are being assisted by the Red Cross.
