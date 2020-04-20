IRON RANGE — Sheltering in place during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus has presented challenges for many people. It is a scary and stressful time across the board.
But Stay-at-Home orders pose a secondary threat to a certain population — those who are living with abusive partners or in abusive households.
While across the country there are reports of an uptick in domestic abuse cases as people are spending more hours in close proximity with abusive partners and faced with economic stress, “overall we have not seen a change in our call numbers for domestic-related issues,” said Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey.
Sgt. John Backman of the St. Louis County Sheriff’s department said his office has seen the same thing. Domestic violence has “risen across the country,” yet there has not been an increase in calls locally.
That does not mean, however, that abuse is not taking place — hidden inside homes, said Mandie Aalto, executive director of Advocates for Family Peace, a nonprofit that serves domestic violence victims in Itasca and Northern St. Louis Counties, with offices in Virginia and Grand Rapids.
This may be the calm before the storm, she said.
“It is quiet right now,” but that could be because people are afraid or feel trapped because of current economics, Aalto said. “A big fear (for those being abused while sheltering at home) is, ‘I have to stay where I am.’”
Shelters for victims of abuse, however, remain open.
Also, some victims may not realize they can still reach out for help at this time.
“Advocacy is still available for domestic or sexual violence,” said Jeanne Olson, a longtime crime victim advocate with the Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County, based in Virginia.
Both nonprofits are “essential” services and continue to operate during the pandemic, she said.
“We have tired to be more accessible and have created a web chat on our website,” Aalto said. AFFP also has a new text line at: 218-259-3407.
Additionally, there are door bells outside each of AFFP’s offices which can simply be pressed to speak with “a live advocate.”
Orders for protection and harassment restraining orders are still being issued, Aalto said. “You can still call 911 if there is a violation of an order. Law enforcement is still responding.”
“We have not changed the way we respond to a domestic call and have no plans to change our approach on these incidents,” Estey said. “Domestic-related calls are a very serious matter. We need to make physical contact with the parties involved to ensure everyone’s safety.”
There are, though, challenges for those serving abuse survivors during the virus crisis, including closed courthouses and restrictions at hospitals, Aalto said.
Typically, advocates with the Sexual Assault Program accompany victims to forensic exams, police interviews and legal proceedings. Some legal proceedings are currently on hold. But advocates are handling the situation much as they would during a blizzard or ice storm, Olson said. If an advocate is not allowed into a hospital, “we can be on the phone while someone is in an exam room.”
Some victims may also have difficulty reaching out during this time because their partners may be monitoring their electric devices more closely, Aalto noted.
According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, COVID-19 could uniquely impact intimate partner violence survivors in number of ways. Abusive partners may:
• Withhold necessary items, such as hand sanitizer or disinfectants.
• Share misinformation about the pandemic to control or frighten survivors, or to prevent them from seeking appropriate medical attention if they have symptoms.
• Withhold insurance cards, threaten to cancel insurance, or prevent survivors from seeking medical attention if they need it.
“We are in difficult economic times,” Aalto said, adding that domestic violence is often tied to “some sort of economic situation.”
Additionally, “it’s a scary time we are living in, and it’s hard to make a life-changing decision.”
But for those experiencing abuse and wanting to flee, “we will meet them wherever we need to meet them at,” Aalto said. “We just might need to be creative” while striving to adhere to social distancing guidelines, she said.
For those seeking advocacy, video calls are also an option if there is a safe time for a survivor make them, Aalto said.
“During these hard times, we are delivering groceries through car windows, mailing out gas cards and information packets,” continuing to work with law enforcement and helping survivors in any way possible, Olson said.
Aalto suggests people experiencing abuse devise a safety plan and reach out to friends and family as much as they safely can.
Loved ones can also assist by checking in on anyone who might be a victim of domestic or sexual abuse. Possibly, come up with a word or catch phrase that could be used to indicate it’s time to call the police, she said. And if it’s feasible, connect via video in order to see the person, she added.
Olson said while the number of new cases is down at her agency, there has been an increase in “delayed reports of childhood sexual abuse.” It may be that “hard times are bringing back old stuff,” she said. “There has been an uptick in people contacting me about past traumas.”
At the same time, many survivors have relayed that while sheltering in place they have spent more time journaling and creating art. “Art seems to be healing at this time,” Olson said.
April is national Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), and the Sexual Assault Program would normally be tying teal awareness ribbons around lamp posts in various Iron Range towns.
Instead, during the pandemic, the program’s office coordinator has been sewing teal-colored masks to distribute to essential workers and assisted living facilities.
“There is no right way to survive” abuse, especially when also faced with a pandemic, Aalto said. But she encourages people in abusive situations to reach out if they can, if they are ready.
“It’s so heartbreaking,” she said. “You know some people are just in hell right now, and there’s nothing you can do about it until the moment they reach out for help.”
•••
For help 24 hours per day, seven days per week: Contact the Sexual Assault Program of Northern St. Louis County at (218) 749-4725, 1-800-300-3102; or call/text 218-780-7227; or Advocates for Family Peace at 1-800-909-8336 or text to 218-259-3407.
