by ANGIE RIEBE
MESABI DAILY NEWS
IRON RANGE — Despite the temporary closure of Minnesota schools to curb the spread of COVID-19, Iron Range children are being fed, thanks to local food services, school bus drivers and staff, and the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s Buddy Backpack program.
Schools Range-wide are offering delivery and/or pick up of bagged breakfasts and lunches for families who need or request them.
And staff members at the UWNEMN are busy packing meal kits for all children enrolled in Buddy Backpack, which supplies the kits each Friday during the school year to regional children who are at risk of going hungry during the weekends.
“We want to make sure families in need get the food they need,” said Mesabi East Superintendent Gregg Allen — a message echoed by superintendents and school representatives across the Range.
Breakfasts and lunches, offered together, are currently available to “whoever wants one,” at the Virginia Public Schools, said Superintendent Dr. Noel Schmidt. Beginning Tuesday, meals will be made available to students who need them.
Area schools are designating certain entrances for the pickup of the meals, and meals at a number of schools are being delivered for free via school bus or van.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz on Sunday ordered all public K-12 schools in the state closed March 18-27 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
•••
Elizabeth Kelly, resource development and events director at UWNEMN said, “we assessed the needs from all the schools (for Buddy Backpack), and most need the same numbers as usual.”
The program currently serves nearly 1,100 children in two counties — 902 in St. Louis and 180 in Koochiching.
However, as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts workers, “we anticipate the need increasing,” she said.
The nutritious, kid-friendly meal kits are being distributed at the schools during their bagged meal pickup times, and some are being bused to families, Kelly said.
UWNEMN employees have stepped up to implement additional precautions during the pandemic, she added.
Typically, about 60 volunteers gather on Buddy Backpack packing days to assemble more than 1,500 kits. However, to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing and limiting gatherings to 10 people, only the United Way’s six employees have been packing the kits.
While volunteers usually work side-by-side at tables in the Chisholm warehouse, the staff has arranged the tables into a square so each person can keep at a distance of 6 or more feet from each other, Kelly said.
“We are wearing gloves, cleaning our hands, and changing gloves,” she said.
Additional extra precautions are also being taken. “When shipments come in (with food for Buddy Backpack), it sits for two days” to eliminate the possibility of being contaminated with the virus, said UWNEMN Executive Director Shelley Valentini.
Many area residents have offered to help with packing, she said. Those offers are heartwarming, but right now the best practice to protect everyone is to limit the number of people assembling the kits.
“We will still get the food out, and we appreciate the efforts of the schools,” she added.
Here is a rundown of how each school district is handling food distribution:
Virginia Public Schools
Bagged breakfasts and lunches are currently optional and will be offered to those who need them beginning Tuesday.
Meals are available from Tuesday through March 27 for pick up from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Door No. 6 at the Virginia High School.
“The INAC staff has been working closely with the Virginia transportation department,” Amy Turner, INAC food and nutrition coordinator, said in a correspondence with parents/guardians.
“If you are unable to make it to the school for pickup, school busses or suburbans will be stopping at all regular Virginia bus stops approximately two hours after they would have arrived to pick up a student for school. For example, if the bus normally picks your child up at 7:43 a.m., the bus will arrive at about 9:43 am. Meals will be available for pickup at any of these stops during the time the school transportation is at the stop.”
Families who lack transportation or who have a medically fragile child can request that food be delivered directly to their residence; call 218-742-3969 for that assistance. “We will arrange a van to deliver lunch to them,” Schmidt said.
Marquette Catholic School in Virginia
The school is piggybacking on the public schools’ plan, said Marquette Principal Lisa Kvas. Meals can be picked up at the high school; they are also being distributed at bus stops.
Northland Learning Center
“We are preparing food for students. Food services are coming in from 7 to 1,” said NLC Building Administrator Brian Yuretich. Students — “even non-NLC kids” — can pick up food from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., he said.
NLC students come from area districts to the school located in Virginia, and Yuretich said he is coordinating with principals in outlying areas to allow students to pick up meals at other schools closer to their homes.
“We are doing some house-to-house deliveries for some of the students in the Virginia area,” Yuretich added.
Eveleth-Gilbert
“Breakfast and lunch invites were sent out to all parents,” said E-G Superintendent Jeff Carey. “(Meals) can be picked up at the schools and are being delivered on bus routes.”
Effective March 18, meals are available from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Door 9B of the high school in Eveleth for Franklin Elementary and senior high students, and at Door 3 on the Gilbert campus.
Those who need delivery to residences can call 218-744-7770.
East Range Academy of Technology and Science in Eveleth
“About 80% of our students qualify for free/reduced lunches, so we know it’s really important for us to be bringing out meals and keeping in contact with students and families during this time” Amy Hendrickson, a teacher and school director at ERATS, said over email.
Students were sent home with non-perishable foods earlier in the week. No school was previously scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
Starting Monday, the school will deliver breakfasts and lunches to the homes of students.
“Our dean of students, as well as our transportation staff and some of our paraprofessionals will be making some of the food bags, and we will still be continuing to contract with Deluxe (local food service in Eveleth) to make our lunches,” Hendrickson said. “Using our school vans, we will be sending out staff in groups of two to each child’s home location, with daily drop-offs between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl
Parents/guardians were surveyed, and bagged breakfasts and lunches are available “to any student, not just for free and reduced lunch,” said Anni Grahek, student/personnel coordinator.
They can be picked up from 8:30-10 a.m. at the main high school entrance, or are being delivered by buses to families, she said.
Hibbing Public Schools
Bagged breakfasts and lunches are available for pickup from 8:30-10 a.m. at the following locations, according to its website:
• High School, Door No. 3.
• Lincoln Elementary, Door No. 9
• Washington Elementary, Door No. 3
• Greenhaven Elementary, Door No. 4
Assumption Catholic School in Hibbing
“Students who need help are being fed,” said Principal Gabe Johnson. “A small group of students are on free and reduced lunch. We contacted those families to see what it looks like for them. A few are coming in and picking up (the bagged meals) provided through INAC,” he said.
“We are thankful we are able to work with the public school district and INAC.”
Chisholm: Public Schools
Students will be provided a breakfast and a lunch if they have requested meals, according to its website. If students qualify for free or reduced meals they will receive their meals free or at the reduced rate. If students do not qualify at this time they will be charged the full price of meals.
“If a student’s family may qualify during these changing times they are encouraged to reach out and request a free/reduced application to fill out and return.”
Email foodservice@chisholm.k12.mn.us, or call or text 1-314-635-0214.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.