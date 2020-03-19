HIBBING — As travelers cancel trips and flight prices continue to plummet amid the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at the Range Regional Airport say they are committed to remaining open.
“At this point and time, everyone is well aware of the gravity of the situation,” Barrett Ziemer, the Chisholm-Hibbing Airport’s executive director, told the Hibbing Daily Tribune on Wednesday. “We initiated and ramped up cleaning efforts in the terminal on a daily basis. Our janitor has been through this before with H1N1, so we immediately knew that cleaning is an important combatant.”
He noted that aircrafts are being cleaned between flights and that communication with tenants and staff about the importance of self-quarantining at the first sign of any mild symptoms have been ongoing.
“We’re still fully staffed,” Ziemer said. “The airport is staying open for normal operations here. We’re not different than most emergency services. We have doctors that fly in here weekly from the Twin Cities, so we just can’t close.”
He added, “We have to make sure the air field remains open and available.”
Posters from the Centers for Disease Control are posted throughout the terminal and public buildings and Ziemer is staying abreast of the measures other airport professionals are taking through online platforms like the American Association of Airport Executives.
Though they’re staying open, the airport is weathering financial hits. Sun Country Airlines, which charters monthly flights between Hibbing and Laughlin, Nev., canceled and refunded all flight tickets for the next four months — the March flight had been sold-out.
Last year, the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Office of Aeronautics commissioned a statewide airport economic impact study, which revealed that the Chisholm-Hibbing airport helped infuse $36.1 million into the local economy in 2019.
The airport delivered more than 10,000 visitors to the area, and more than 200 jobs, generating $25.4 million in annual spending and $1.4 million in state and local tax revenue, according to the study.
As more people across the country are cautioned to self-quarantine, the number of travelers continues to drop, costing the airport would-be money from landing fees, ground handling services and passenger facility charges for revenue passengers.
“It’s no surprise that the number of people flying is extremely low,” Ziemer said. “I haven’t seen the parking lot this empty in years.”
Even so, he said it’s good to know people are taking precautions seriously and doing what they can to remain safe and healthy.
For now, their main concern is being able to secure enough cleaning products to keep the property thoroughly disinfected amid a national rush for such products.
Staff at the Range Regional Airport will continue to post updates to their Facebook page to keep the public informed of any changes or happenings. Anyone who needs to change or cancel a flight is asked to contact their airline directly, not the airport.
To learn more about Range Regional Airport, visit their website at www.rangeregionalairport.com.
