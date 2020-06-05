CHISHOLM — The owner of a martial arts studio in Chisholm plans to close after struggling financially amid the statewide restrictions placed on businesses due to COVID-19.
Bryan Fagerstrom, a Chisholm native and graduate of Chisholm High School, purchased Range Martial Arts in 2003. The business eventually grew and moved to its current location at 10 Northwest First Ave. in Chisholm. In 2016, he opened a second location, Range Martial Arts East, in Virginia.
The state-ordered temporary closure of the studios in mid-March devastated his business, largely because he depends on customer tuition to pay his bills. He and his staff of black belt instructors volunteer their time, with any revenue that comes in reinvested in the business.
“In March we were notified by the state we had to close, and went from two functioning, operating schools to nothing,” Fagerstrom said.
In an interview with the Tribune Press this past week, Fagerstrom said it was a “perfect storm” of events that led to the difficult decision to permanently close the studio in Chisholm and put the building up for sale. With no revenue coming in and no reopening date in sight, the overhead soon became too much to endure.
“I made the decision we need to focus, if nothing else, on having one school come out of the other side of the COVID pandemic,” Fagerstrom said.
Ramona Wickstrom, a black belt instructor, who has been alongside Fagerstrom since he purchased the business said this past week she was “still teary” about the closure.
Many of the federal and state grants meant to help businesses closed amid the spread of COVID-19 are aimed at protecting payroll. So, Range Martial Arts does not qualify.
A fire marshal and captain with the Hibbing Fire Department, Fagerstrom has been put in the tough spot of using his personal finances into the business.
Having gone through two back surgeries already and facing a fusion this July, Fagerstrom said he wouldn’t likely be able to return to teaching martial arts for at least a year.
“I know that many martial arts schools are in the same predicament as we are,” Fagerstrom wrote in a post on social media. “However, our Chisholm location has taken an even greater hit with my inability to teach and get us back up and running full strength once restrictions are lifted in order to make up for our ongoing expenses during the closure.”
As much as he wrestled to come up with ways to keep the Chisholm studio viable, Fagerstrom said the overhead was just too heavy.
It soon became clear that the Range Martial Arts East, the stronger of the two martial arts schools, would be the logical studio to focus on. The Virginia location has an enrollment of about 50 students, compared to between 30 and 40 in Chisholm.
If a buyer is found for the Chisholm location, the revenue would be used to eliminate the remaining debt, according to Fagerstrom. This would allow the Range Martial Arts tradition to continue at Range Martial Arts East in Virginia.
Just recently Justin Koivisto, the black belt instructor at the Virginia location has started online lessons until they are given the go ahead to reopen.
Fagerstrom said he is grateful for all of the support from the Chisholm community since the announcement was made about the closure of the studio there.
At this point, there are no definite plans for the future, but Fagerstrom hasn’t ruled out hope for a martial arts studio to make a return to Chisholm. He also talked about the possibility of classes being offered through some other avenue.
“People are actively looking for unique grant and funding options to keep RMA in Chisholm,” he said. “That’s encouraging to me, even in light of a difficult situation.”
In the meantime, Fagerstrom said he and his instructors plan to continue being actively involved in the community.
